A data research company based in Abuja has predicted a new exchange rate for the naira against the dollar in 2025

The company, in its macroeconomic outlook released to the public, said it expects the naira to hit N2,000 a dollar

Naira is currently at its lowest levels and exchanges in the official and black markets above N1,680 against the US dollar

Veriv Africa, a data insights, research, and advisory firm, predicted that the naira could exchange at N1,930 - N2000 per dollar in a worst-case scenario.

The research firm disclosed this in its macroeconomic outlook, released over the weekend in Abuja.

Veriv Africa stated that the naira is projected to trade at N1,790 per dollar in the best-case scenario.

Basil Abia, Veriv Africa’s co-founder who unveiled the report, also revealed that the aggregate inflation rate for 2025 is 31%, while the price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) may rise to N1100 per litre.

Abia said:

“For the best-case scenario, we are going to be able to get a 3.6% GDP real growth rate. Outside of that, we are also going to be doing N1,790 naira per dollar. And then with regards to PMS, we are going to be seeing PMS prices of over N1,200 per litre.

“We are also foreseeing that GDP growth rates will just be around 2.5% or 2.53%, to be more specific, or around 2.6% in the worst-case scenario. We are also foreseeing inflation rates at 36%, which is a slight reduction.

“Well, not a reduction, because, in all honesty, the aggregate inflation rate for the entirety of 2024 would be around 33%, so a 36% headline inflation rate next year is a significant increase, which basically means that our bills will be further tightened.

“Now, for the worst-case scenario, this is the one that a lot of people are praying doesn’t happen. We are foreseeing the dollar going for N2,000 naira per dollar.”

Naira exchange rate

The naira is sold at N1,652.25/$1 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

In the parallel market, traders told Legit.ng that the naira exchanges at N1,740/$1.

