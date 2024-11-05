The national power grid has collapsed again, leading to nationwide darkness for the ninth time in 2024

Distribution Companies (DisCo) confirmed the collapse in messages to customers and also apologised

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has released an official statement on the latest grid failure

The national power grid experienced another collapse on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, plunging Nigeria into a total blackout.

According to data from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), power generation dropped to an unprecedented zero megawatts from 2:00 pm, affecting all 22 operational generation companies (GenCos) nationwide.

The latest blackout marks the ninth collapse of Nigeria's power grid in 2024, BusinessDay reports.

Timeline of grid collapse 2024

The first major blackout occurred on February 4, 2024, when the grid's capacity dropped sharply from 2,407 megawatts to just 31 MW by midday, eventually reaching zero shortly after.

Since then, the grid has continued to fail, with subsequent breakdowns occurring:

August 5

Three times in October

Notably, the October 14 collapse was followed by a partial failure the next day.

Another disturbance on October 19, which narrowly avoided a complete collapse.

DisCos message to customers

In a post shared on X, Ikeja Electric apologised to its customers for the blackout and confirmed the national grid collapse.

The statement reads:

"Public Notice Dear Esteemed Customer, Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 05 November, 2024 at 13:52Hrs affecting supply within our network.

"Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us."

Similarly, Eko Distribution Company of Nigeria also said:

'Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed there was a system collapse on 5th November, 2024 at 13:52hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

"We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored."

TCN speaks on latest collapse

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has clarified that the national grid collapse, which occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, was a partial disruption rather than a total outage.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, explained that the incident was caused by multiple line and generator trips.

Mbah said:

“The disruption did not impact the entire grid, sparing certain areas from power loss.

“TCN engineers are actively working to restore bulk power to affected regions, with supply already restored to Abuja by 2:49 pm.”

