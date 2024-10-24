The CBN is working on a new platform that will allow Nigerians in the diaspora to apply for BVN and also operate a naira account

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System will develop the platform and will eliminate the need for physical biometric capture

The intuitive is part of the CBN's intention to ease access to financial services and also enhance financial inclusion

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has announced that a Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform for Nigerians in the diaspora will be launched by December 2024.

Cardoso stated this while speaking on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meeting.

Nigerians in the UK, US, and other countries can now open and operation naira account Photo credit: Betty Laura Zapata

Source: Getty Images

According to Cardoso, the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), a CBN subsidiary, will implement the platform.

NIBSS will provide Nigerians living abroad with a streamlined system to manage their local bank accounts and address Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements without needing to be physically present in Nigeria.

Cardoso said:

“As far as we are concerned, it is totally unacceptable that you should be out here and be having hassles in operating your accounts or doing your business in your original country."

CBN makes promises to Nigerians

Cardoso emphasised that the upcoming non-resident BVN platform will enable Nigerians in the diaspora to remotely access financial services, helping them manage businesses, run local accounts, and resolve KYC issues from anywhere in the world.

He explained that this development is aimed at ensuring Nigerians globally can participate in the Nigerian economy without facing barriers, Punch reports.

He added:

“I want to tell you that starting in December 2024, Nigerians in the diaspora will no longer face the hurdle of travelling long distances for physical biometric verifications to access financial services,.

“The launch of the non-resident BVN platform by NIBBS will enable enhanced KYC processes remotely, making it more convenient and cost-effective for the diaspora to engage with the Nigerian banking system."

What is BVN?

The BVN, a unique 11-digit identification number introduced in February 2014 by the CBN, was created to strengthen Nigeria's banking system, safeguard bank customers, and mitigate fraud.

According to data from NIBSS, as of April 2, 2024, more than 61.47 million Nigerians have enrolled in the system.

