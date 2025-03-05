The list of the world's richest men has changed, with Heineken’s largest shareholder now ranked as the world's number-one

Elon Musk has dropped to third place despite having a net worth of over $300 billion and earning $2.2 billion in the last 24 hours

Africa’s richest man retains his position among the top 100 richest men in the world despite losing $9 million from his net worth

Charlene de Carvalho, the largest shareholder in Heineken, saw an increase in her net worth, making her the world's richest person.

According to Forbes' estimations, Charlene's net worth rose to $11.04 trillion on Wednesday, March 5.

Charlene overtakes Elon Musk and becomes world's richest Photo credit: Chesnot

She becomes the first person in the world to have a net worth of $11 trillion and the first female billionaire to top the chart, although her wealth is linked to her family.

Who is Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken?

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken's wealth is thanks to her nearly 24% stake in beer giant Heineken.

Forbes reports that she inherited the Heineken stake in 2002 from her late father, longtime CEO Freddy Heineken.

Charlene, her husband Michel de Carvalho, sons Charles and Alexander de Carvalho and daughter Louisa Brassey all sit on Heineken boards.

Dirk Rossmann & family second richest

Forbes also reported that Dirk Rossmann is now the second richest person in the world.

As of Wednesday, March 5, Rossmann and his family's net worth stands at a whopping $670.2 billion.

Dirk Rossmann has a drugstore chain, with annual revenues of around $13 billion. A business he started at the age of 25.

Rossmann has made numerous private equity investments and owns a stake in the German Bundesliga soccer club Hannover 96.

Elon Musk's loses title?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dropped to third place on the list of the world's richest billionaires.

According to Forbes, Musk's net worth stood at $349.8 billion as of Wednesday, after an increase of $2.2 billion.

The net worth of names of other top 10 billionaires is as follows:

Mark Zuckerberg – $223.8 billion

Jeff Bezos – $221.1 billion

Larry Ellison – $196.6 billion

Bernard Arnault & Family – $181.8 billion

Warren Buffett – $154.9 billion

Larry Page – $142.1 billion

Sergey Brin – $135.9 billion

Nigerian billionaires' net worth

Aliko Dangote continues to lead the list as the richest man in Nigeria and Africa.

Forbes reported that despite recording a $9 million loss, Dangote’s net worth of $23.9 billion makes him the 87th richest man in the world and the only African in the top 100.

Other Nigerian billionaires' net worth as of Wednesday is as follows:

Mike Adenuga - $6.8 billion

Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5.2 billion

Femi Otedola - $1.5 billion

Adebayo Ogunlesi’s wealth grows after new appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian-American billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi's net worth jumped to $2.3 billion from $1.7 billion on January 15th.

The rise in his net worth follows his appointment as one of OpenAI's board of directors.

His investment portfolio, which is valued at over $1.8 billion, is the reason for the startling rise in his wealth.

