GTBank will close branches early, and customers will experience temporary disruption of banking services

This is due to the transition from its core banking application to a new and robust suite of finacle core banking application systems

GTBank has explained that services will be affected during the transition, which will last 11 hours

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank) has announced early branch closures and scheduled service upgrades affecting its digital banking channels.

In an email to customers, Guaranty Trust Bank said the service disruption is due to transitioning from its core banking application to a new and robust suite of finacle core banking application systems.

The message to customers reads:

"As part of our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers through technology, we will begin the transition from our current Core Banking Application to a new and more robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems on Friday, October 11, 2024.

"During this period, we kindly ask for your patience, as all our branches nationwide will close early at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, and will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14.

"Additionally, there will be service disruptions on our digital banking channels for 11 hours, from 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14..

Details of the service disruptions

Banking Channel(s) affected: Period All branches nationwide will close at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, 11th of October, and reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14th, 2024. Please note that our digital channels will remain available for your banking needs. However, service will be limited to transfers, bill payments, airtime, and data purchase. Banking channels All banking channels will be unavailable from 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th, to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14th, 2024.

GTBank added:

"Our digital channels will remain available for Transfers, Bill Payments, and Airtime/Data purchases, but service will be limited

"This transition is part of our effort to drive digital transformation, enabling us to deliver seamless, data-driven interactions at all our customer touchpoints and to improve the overall quality of your banking experience.

"We will keep you informed throughout the process to ensure transparency."

Zenith Bank issues update on network issues

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank has apologised to customers for the service disruption that affected electronic banking transactions.

The bank clarified that the glitches resulted from routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimising delivery.

The financial institution assured customers that progress had been made and service had been restored.

Zenith Bank is one of Nigeria's largest and most reputable banks, consistently recognised over the years for its excellence.

