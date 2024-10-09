Access Bank has scheduled a system maintenance that will temporarily disrupt certain banking services

During this period, customers may encounter difficulties in conducting transactions, especially through internet banking services, ATM

The bank explained that the disruption is for a comprehensive system upgrade for better banking experience

Dave Ibemere, a journalist at Legit.ng, has been reporting on business for over ten years. He has deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stock market, and general market trends.

Access Bank has announced scheduled system maintenance temporarily disrupting certain banking services.

Access Bank inform customers of service disruption Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

In an email to customers, Access Bank announced that maintenance will occur for at least 8 hours from Saturday, October 12th, at 10:00 pm to Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at 6:30 am.

The bank said that customers can only use its dedicated USSD code during the disruption to carry out transactions.

The message to customers reads:

"Dear Valued Customer. In line with our continuous drive to better serve you, we embarked on a comprehensive system upgrade to optimize the functionality of our systems.

"The upgrade exercise, which will take place in phases, starts on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 pm to Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at 6:30 am (West African Time).

"During this period, there will be a temporary service disruption on our Access More app, Internet Banking platform, and ATMs.

"However, your card will work seamlessly and *901# will be available for funds transfer, airtime and data purchase as well as bill payment.

"Upon completion of this exercise, service across all channels will be fully restored. We are here for you and will keep you updated on subsequent phases of our upgrade exercise.

"Thank you for your understanding and for trusting Access Bank."

Nigerian bank apologises to customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Unity Bank had resolved the network issues that had affected its customers.

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria released a public statement on the network issues.

The bank apologised for the inconvenience and announced that regular services had been restored.

To further address the challenge, the bank opened during weekends to alleviate customers' difficulties and provide additional support.

Source: Legit.ng