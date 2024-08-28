South African business magnate Johann Rupert continues to maintain his status as Africa’s richest man

Rupert’s net worth in the last few days has increased from around $9 billion to over $11 billion on Forbes’ list

Dangote’s wealth, which at one time seemed insurmountable, has been significantly affected by the naira’s depreciation

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert’s net worth has increased further than Aliko Dangote in the world’s billionaires ranking.

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, had surpassed Dangote to become the wealthiest person in Africa.

Dangote loses title as Africa's richest man Photo credit: Jason Alden

Source: Getty Images

World Billionaire ranking

The latest data from Forbes’ Billionaires ranking platform indicates that Rupert has a net worth of $11.9 billion, ranking him as the 176th richest man in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He is eight places above Aliko Dangote, who is 184th in the world’s billionaire ranking with a net worth of $11.4 billion.

Similarly, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index also ranks Rupert as the wealthiest person in Africa.

According to Bloomberg, Rupert has a net worth of $14.2 billion, making him the 147th richest man in the world, while Dangote, with a net worth of $13.4 billion, is ranked as the 159th richest man in the world.

Why are Bloomberg’s and Forbes’s net worths different?

Forbes’ wealth-tracking platform uses the value of individuals’ public holdings and is updated every five minutes when respective stock markets are open (with stock prices delayed by 15 minutes).

Bloomberg calculates net worth by considering dividend income and proceeds from the sale of public and closely held shares. It also deducts taxes based on prevailing income, dividend, and capital gains tax rates in a billionaire’s country of residence.

Forbes releases list of 25 richest people

In a similar report, Legit.ng revealed Forbes’s list of the 25 wealthiest men in the world.

The list showed that Elon Musk had been dethroned as the world’s richest billionaire.

This is because he lost a substantial part of his wealth since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng