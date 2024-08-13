New Zealand has announced a hike in student visa fees affecting Nigerians and other countries

The government increased visa fees from $38 to $452 per applicant starting October 1, 2024

The New Zealand government has announced a 90% hike in student visa fees for Nigerians and other students from non-pacific countries.

The new visa fee will become effective from October 1, 2024, as per details on the New Zealand immigration website.

Visa fee increases across different Bands

The student visa fee currently stands at $38. However, it is expected to rise to about $452 per applicant from other countries such as Nigeria.

The fee revision is part of a more comprehensive adjustment across visa categories that aligns closely with the actual costs of processing applications.

According to reports, New Zealand’s visa application process is divided into three bands.

Band A is for New Zealand residents applying for visas, Band B is for citizens from the Pacific regions, and Band C applies to other citizens from other parts of the world, such as Nigeria.

The country previously set student visas at NNZD375 for Band A, NZD315 for Band B, and NZD395 for Band C.

However, with the new adjustments, the fees have been revised across all the bands, highly impacting Band C applicants.

The fee increases extend beyond student visas. It also includes Post-study visas, which cost $422 for Band C applicants but will rise by 139% to $1,006.

New Zealand adjusts Work Visa Fees too

Work visa fees have also been affected, with skilled residence visas under Band C rising from $1,494 to $1,735, representing a 16% increase.

Other visa categories have also seen similar adjustments, with Entrepreneur Work Visa costs significantly increasing.

The country's government justified these hikes as necessary to align with the actual costs of processing applications.

Reports say the government has opted to maintain subsidised visa fees from Pacific countries to support regional neighbours.

Government introduces new work visa

Per the report, the Immigration Minister, Erica Standford, stressed that even with the increases, the country’s visa fees will remain competitive compared to those of Australia and the UK.

The government has also introduced updates to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) initiative.

The fees under the new scheme will be reduced from NZD540 to NZD480, and its immigration levy will rise substantially from NZD210 to NNZD1,060.

Experts speak on the effect of fee hikes

Travel advisor and CEO of Goodwinds Travels and Tours, Henry Uche, disclosed that countries raise revenues through visa fees to support their foreign missions.

He said more countries are expected to hike visa fees in the coming months because they usually act in reciprocal form.

“What happens is that most countries reciprocate visa gestures. The more friendly a country is regarding visa entries, the more they will enjoy the same benefits as other countries.

“The new changes from New Zealand will impact visa fee applications from other countries beginning November because the affected countries will retaliate subtly,” he said.

New Zealand expands Green List

New Zealand added 17 new roles to its Green List in September last year to attract foreign workers.

The list allows employers to use Green List visas to fill specialist roles if they cannot recruit a local while providing employees a fast-track route to residency.

New Zealand's Immigration Minister, Andrew Little, also revealed plans to add another seven in 2024 in a statement.

New Zealand shortens work permit duration

Legit.ng earlier reported that New Zealand has tightened its visa regulations in response to unsustainable net migration, establishing language and skill restrictions and reducing the duration of work permits.

The country's minister of immigration, Erica Stanford, announced on Sunday that the changes to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa (AEWV) scheme had taken effect immediately.

According to a CNN Travel report, New Zealand is testing the local labour market with the move and lowering the risk of putting New Zealanders out of work.

