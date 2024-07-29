An inquiry conducted recently showed that the current cost of refilling a 12.5 kg cylinder in Lagos is N15,600

A few gas station owners lamented the rising cost of gas and claimed that their customers were abandoning them

The sellers said that the low turnover was having a negative impact on their families and enterprises

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Refilling cooking gas cylinders has become very expensive than it was in the previous weeks.

A new investigation has revealed that refilling a 12.5 kg cylinder in Lagos now costs N15,600; 6 kg costs N7,800, and 1 kg costs N1,300.

Cooking gas vendors claimed that low turnover was negatively affecting their businesses and families. Photo Credit: SAID KHATIB / Contributor

Refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder costs N14,500 as of July 13; 6 kg costs N7,200, and 1 kg costs N1,200. In June, however, the cost of gas was N13,200; 6 kg cost N6,600, and 1 kg cost N1,100.

Prices in May were N6,600 for 6kg and N1,100 for 1kg.

Speaking with New Telegraph, a few gas merchants bemoaned the escalating price of gas and said that their clients were leaving them because of the rising cost and difficult financial times.

They urged the government to deal with the issue, the vendors said that their families and businesses were suffering as a result of the low turnover.

Gas dealer Kehinde Afolabi blamed the naira's ongoing depreciation for the rising expenses. He said rising gas costs were a result of the naira's decreasing value in the currency.

Users similarly expressed dissatisfaction with the spate of increases in gas prices in the last few months. They said that the inconsistency is getting in the way of their plans.

Femi Bakare, who assists his mom sell food under Mile 2 bridge said,

"Customers keep complaining about the quantity.. they don't even want to know what we are going through. The cost of food price is on the increase, gas price is nothing to write home about. If prices are at least consistent in the market, that will enable us to plan.

Kate Paulo also lamented how the money she receives from her husband no longer sustains her and her kids after she buys food, gas and other basic items for her home.

Dealers quote new prices for cooking gas

Legit.ng reported that the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has increased again after crashing in June.

