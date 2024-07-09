Retrust Bank, a new entrant into Nigeria's banking sector, is set to commence operations with a focus on innovative banking solutions

The founder said the bank aims to redefine banking experiences through cutting-edge technology

The bank will now aim to rival other players in the same banking license categories for customers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Zylus Group International has set the stage for the launch of its Retrust Microfinance Bank, marking its entry into Nigeria's financial services sector.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, and aims to rival other established banks for customers.

Another Nigerian bank set to begin operation in August Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

CEO speaks on plans for Retrust Microfinance Bank,

Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the CEO of Zylus Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the imminent launch, emphasizing the bank's mission

His words:

"We believe everyone deserves access to reliable and affordable banking solutions.

"Retrust Microfinance Bank is here to ensure that even those in the most remote areas can achieve their financial goals."

He added that its new venture will promote financial inclusion and empowerment.

He said:

"The bank plans to offer a diverse array of products tailored to the needs of micro-entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals who have limited access to traditional banking services. By doing so, Retrust aims to stimulate economic growth and prosperity within the community.

"At the core of Retrust is a customer-first philosophy. We recognize that each customer possesses unique financial aspirations.

"Our objective is to cultivate strong relationships, understand their goals, and deliver solutions that genuinely make a difference. We are ready to kick off from August."

Olatujoye also highlighted plans to deploy state-of-the-art technology services to enhance user experience.

He noted:

"This is just the beginning. We are dedicated to driving positive change and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive."

