Again Access, UBA, GTB, Zenith, Others To Close Branches for 48 Hours Nationwide, Advise Customers
- Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank, will close their branches nationwide
- The close is in observance of the public holidays announced by the federal government to mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebration
- The banks have advised customers to make use of alternative banking channels, such as online and mobile banking services
Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa, have announced the closure of their branches on Monday, 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
In a notice sent to customers, the banks explained that the closure is in observance of the public holiday, the 2024 Eid-ul-Adha- which means the festival of sacrifice.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Ministry of Interior declared the two days as a public holiday on behalf of the federal government.
A statement from the Ministry reads:
“The minister assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.
“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children."
Bank announces branch closure
In compliance, Nigerian banks have sent messages to customers informing them of branch closures for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration
One such message is from Taj Bank, and it reads:
"This is to inform you that all our Branches, Cash centers and the Head Office will be closing by 2pm tomorrow Friday 14th June, 2024 due to the Eid El Kabir Holidays.
"Normal banking activities will resume on Wednesday 19th June, 2024.
"Kindly make use of our e - channel platforms like TAJWay, Internet Banking and USSD Banking for your transactions.
Similar messages regarding branch closures for Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, were sent out by Wema, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and other banks in Nigeria.
NDIC set to shut down Nigerian banks over default
Legit.ng previously reported that the NDIC has disclosed its plan to go after failing banks in the country.
Bello Hassan, its Managing Director, said the company will soon approach the Federal High Court to issue the winding-up rules for failed deposit-taking institutions under Section 56 of the NDIC Act 2023.
He made this known in Port Harcourt at a sensitisation seminar organised for judges of national industrial courts and members of the investment and security tribunal.
