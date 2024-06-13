Come and Buy: NDIC Releases List of Heritage Bank's Properties for Sale, Gives Steps To Buy
- The NDIC has announced some of the assets of the failed Heritage Bank for the public to buy in a competitive bidding process
- The Central Bank of Nigeria tasks the corporation to liquidate the bank and also compensate customers
- Some of the assets for sale include landed property and chattels located around Victoria Island of Lagos
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has released a list of Heritage Bank assets across the country for sale.
The assets, announced to the public via advertisements in newspapers, are open to anyone interested.
The sale of the properties followed the revocation of Heritage Bank's license by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the NDIC's task to liquidate the bank.
Heritage Bank properties for sale
Heritage Bank properties listed for sale include the head office in Lagos branches and several buildings nationwide.
There are 48 properties and their chattels, including vehicles, office equipment, plants, and machinery, in 62 locations.
Part of the advertorial reads:
“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation in the exercise of its right as Liquidator of failed Deposit Money Banks hereby invites interested members of the general public to buy the assets (landed property and chattels) of defunct Heritage Banks through public competitive bidding."
List of properties for sale
- Head Office and Annex: Location: 143 Ahmadu Bello Way and 130 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
- Items for sale include: Buildings, Chattels, Generator, Motor Vehicle
- Branches for Sale in Lagos(Six)
- Branches for Sale in Abuja(Four)
- Branches for Sale in Rivers State (Four)
How to buy Heritage Bank properties
Punch reports that interested parties looking to purchase Heritage Bank's properties are invited to inspect the assets and submit bids to the NDIC office in Lagos.
Bids are expected to come in with 10% of the bid amount in Certified Bank Draft.
Successful bidders must pay the bid price balance within two weeks of notification.
NDIC issues steps for customers of Heritage Bank to get a refund
Legit.ng previously reported that the NDIC has disclosed that depositors who provide the required documentation will receive their insured sum within a week.
The CBN appointed NIDC as the liquidator in line with the provisions of the law.
NDIC said that Heritage Bank depositors with alternative bank accounts will be paid up to the insured amount of N5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to find alternative bank accounts.
Source: Legit.ng
