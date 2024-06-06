Moniepoint USSD Code: How to Register and Get Started

We're pretty sure you already know what a USSD means. But in case you don't, a USSD code allows you to perform that quick transfer, check your balance, reset your PIN, top-up airtime and data, and block your account without an internet connection.

Over time, Moniepoint continually provides users with convenient, reliable, speedy, and secure banking operations.

Over 50 million users have been able to power their financial dreams by using Moniepoint's secure numberless debit cards, reliable POS terminals, and Personal and Business Banking app solutions.

What's better, you can now transact using Moniepoint's USSD code!

To easily perform smooth transfers, top-up airtime/data, block/unblock your account, and reset your PIN, among other things, simply dial Moniepoint's USSD code *5573# with your registered phone number.

Let's look through the various functions you can perform with the USSD code.

What can I do with Moniepoint's USSD Code *5573#?

With the Moniepoint USSD code, you can perform the following transactions:

Transfer money: By dialling the code *5573#, you can make payments and transfer funds from your Moniepoint account to another Moniepoint account or any other bank in Nigeria. Easily transfer funds to your friends, family, and vendors without the challenge of a hanging network connection.

By dialling the code *5573#, you can make payments and transfer funds from your Moniepoint account to another Moniepoint account or any other bank in Nigeria. Easily transfer funds to your friends, family, and vendors without the challenge of a hanging network connection. Check Account Balance: Stay informed of your financial details and conveniently retrieve them anytime. You can check your Moniepoint personal or business bank account balance by dialling the USSD code.

Stay informed of your financial details and conveniently retrieve them anytime. You can check your Moniepoint personal or business bank account balance by dialling the USSD code. Block and Unblock your Account: Are you offline? Your peace of mind is guaranteed. You can easily block and unblock your account with or without your phone by dialling *5573*911#. We'll explain further as you read on.

Are you offline? Your peace of mind is guaranteed. You can easily block and unblock your account with or without your phone by dialling *5573*911#. We'll explain further as you read on. Buy Airtime: Keep your conversations going. Dial *5573# and buy airtime for yourself and your friends speedily. The best part is that you do not need an internet connection. You can easily top up your airtime on any network providing service in Nigeria.

Keep your conversations going. Dial *5573# and buy airtime for yourself and your friends speedily. The best part is that you do not need an internet connection. You can easily top up your airtime on any network providing service in Nigeria. Top-up Data: No data to buy data? You can easily purchase data for yourself and anyone else by dialling *5573#. Always stay in touch and updated.

No data to buy data? You can easily purchase data for yourself and anyone else by dialling *5573#. Always stay in touch and updated. Reset PIN: Forgot your PIN? No worries! You can securely change and reset your transaction PIN, even while offline, and stay in control of your financial security.

Forgot your PIN? No worries! You can securely change and reset your transaction PIN, even while offline, and stay in control of your financial security. Instantly Retrieve an OTP: Scale through extra security even without an internet connection. Simply dial *5573# to retrieve OTP and enjoy banking on point.

How to Open an Account on Moniepoint Personal Banking App.

You can easily get and sign up on the Moniepoint personal banking app and enjoy seamless banking experiences by following the following steps;

Visit the Play Store or App Store. Click install. Open the app and click on sign up. Input your email address and phone number, click next. Verify your phone number. By inputting the OTP sent to your phone. Your account is now set up. Now, it's time to set up your profile. Login to continue. Register your device to continue. Enter the OTP sent to your phone to verify your device. Click Next to continue. A device registration successful message will appear. Set up your transaction PIN and click Create Pin. Voila! You have created a profile. To secure your login, simply enable biometrics by clicking the "Enable Button". Select your biometric option. Carry out the face verification process. Click "Proceed". This will take you to your dashboard, where you can update your contact information. Click edit to do so. Verify that all information provided is accurate under the attestation section and click continue. Click Proceed Congratulations, you have successfully opened a Moniepoint Personal Account.

How to Activate the USSD Code on your Moniepoint Banking App

To enjoy a seamless offline banking experience, here's how to activate your USSD code on your Moniepoint Banking apps:

1. Log in to your account: Open the Moniepoint Personal or Business banking app and log in to your dashboard.

2. Go to the settings menu: Click on your profile picture at the top left corner of your dashboard and then click on the Settings menu.

3. Turn on the USSD feature: Locate the USSD Feature option and switch it on to activate it.

4. You're done! : Enjoy easy offline banking. Transfer funds, top-up airtime and data, check your balance, reset your PIN, and block and unblock your account without an internet connection.

Note that new users will have the USSD banking feature activated by default upon signing up. If you wish to enable or disable the USSD feature, you need to authorize it by inputting your PIN.

How to Transfer using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To make easy transactions using Moniepoint USSD code, follow the steps below:

Dial the USSD code *5573# with your registered phone number.

Choose the Transfer option from the menu options displayed on your screen.

Input the amount you wish to transfer and the destination bank. If you do not find the destination bank on the list of banks, you can search by typing the first three letters of the bank or scrolling through the displayed list.

If you have only one account associated with the phone number, you can then confirm the transaction details: amount, bank name, account name, and account number.

If you have more than one account associated with the phone number, you then select the account number to debit from a list of accounts.

Go ahead and enter your PIN for the domain to which the account belongs.

Once you are done, you'll receive a text message confirming your successful transfer.

How to Top-up Airtime using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To top-up your airtime on any network operator in Nigeria using Moniepoint USSD code, follow the steps below:

Dial the USSD code *5573# with your registered phone number.

Select from the ‘Airtime for myself’ and ‘Airtime for others’ options from the menu options displayed on your screen.

If you select ‘airtime for myself’, enter the airtime you want to buy.

If you select ‘airtime for others,’ select the network provider (MTN, GLO, Airtel, or 9Mobile) for the phone number you want to recharge.

Enter the amount of airtime you want to buy.

If you have only one account associated with the phone number, confirm the transaction details: amount, network, and phone number.

If you have more than one account associated with the phone number, select the account number to debit from a list of accounts.

Enter your PIN for the account you wish to use.

If successful, you will receive a prompt; “transaction successful”.

If failed, you will receive a prompt - “transaction failed”- and the reason for the failure.

How to Top-up Data using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To top-up your data on any network operator in Nigeria using Moniepoint USSD code, follow the steps below;

Dial the USSD code *5573# with your registered phone number.

Select from the ‘Data for myself’ and ‘Data for others’ options from the menu options displayed on your screen.

If you select ‘data for myself’, enter the data plan you want to buy.

If you select ‘data for others,’ select the network provider (MTN, GLO, Airtel, or 9Mobile) for the phone number and the data plan you want to recharge.

Enter the amount of data you want to buy.

If you have only one account associated with the phone number, confirm the transaction details: amount, network, data plan, and phone number.

If you have more than one account associated with the phone number, select the account number to debit from a list of accounts.

Enter your PIN for the account you wish to use.

If successful, you will receive a prompt; “transaction successful”.

If failed, you will receive a prompt - “transaction failed” - and the reason for the failure.

How to Reset New PIN using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To reset your PIN using the Moniepoint USSD code, follow the steps below;

Dial *5573# and choose between Change PIN and Forgot PIN from the displayed Menu options.

To reset or change your PIN, enter your old PIN.

Then input your new PIN.

Confirm it again by re-entering it.

Your new PIN will successfully be reset.

If you select Forgot PIN, you will prompted to visit the nearest agent or branch.

How to Check your Balance using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To check your balance using the Moniepoint USSD code, follow the following steps;

Choose the Check balance option from the menu displayed.

If you have more than one account, you will see a list of accounts and their account names.

Choose the account you want to use and enter your PIN.

Your details( account name, account number and balance) will be displayed.

How to Retrieve OTP using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#

To quickly retrieve an OTP from an OTP service provider, simply;

Dial the USSD code with your registered phone number to retrieve OTP from the OTP service for that phone number.

Your retrieved OTP will be displayed.

How to Block your Moniepoint Account using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573*911#

To easily block your Moniepoint account, simply;

Dial *5573*911# with your registered phone number.

You will see the options to ‘stop’ debit transactions and ‘resume’ debit transactions.

Proceed to stop debit transactions.

You will be asked whether you are blocking the account for yourself or for others.

Provide your account number or phone number.

Authorise the process by inputting your transaction PIN.

If successful, a success message is displayed on the terminal screen. “Your account 8082475267 has been blocked successfully. You can unblock it by dialling *5573*911#

A PND is placed on all the accounts associated with you.

How to Unblock your Moniepoint Account using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573*911#

You can easily unblock your account by following the steps below;

Dial *5573*911# with your registered phone number.

You will see the options to ‘stop debit transactions’ and to ‘resume debit transactions’.

Choose to resume debit transactions.

You will be asked whether you are unblocking the account for yourself or others.

Input your account number or phone number.

Authorise the process by entering your transaction PIN.

If successful, a success message is displayed on the terminal screen. “Your account 8082475267 has been unblocked successfully.”

A PND is lifted on all the accounts associated with you.

Why you should Use Moniepoint's USSD Code

There are many benefits to using Moniepoint's USSD code *5573#. Some of them include:

Convenience: Nothing should stand in between you and a successful transaction. Moniepont's USSD code allows you to perform your desired financial operation without a smart device or internet connection.

Security: You can perform safe transactions with Moniepoint's USSD code using your verified phone number and PIN. You can also block your account if you lose your phone, or debit card, or suspect fraudulent activities on your account.

Reliability: You can rest assured that you can access our reliable services continuously using the USSD code.

Instant Processing: You can use Moniepoint's USSD code to transact and instantly get your funds reflected.

Speed: No need to wait around longer than necessary when transacting. By dialling the Moniepoint USSD code, you can quickly transfer, pay bills, and reach customer support in minutes.

Cost-Effective: You do not have to worry about the cost of data when making transactions. Simply dial *5573# to perform operations without the internet.

Conclusion

Even without an internet connection, you can experience speedy, reliable, secure, and convenient financial operations on your Moniepoint account.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng