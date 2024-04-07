The United States has revised the automatic extension period for Employment Authorisation Documents

The new initiative extends the scheme from 180 days to 540 days to streamline access to work permits

The measure allows non-citizens to file their EADs applications timely for easy processing

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a temporary and final rule TFR extending the automatic extension period for some Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) from 180 days to a maximum of 540 days to streamline access to work permits for eligible non-citizens.

The scheme builds on recent improvements to reduce processing times for EADs.

The move aims to stop disruptions in employment

The measure aims to stop disruptions in employment authorisation for non-citizens and those authorised to work while waiting for the authorities to judge their pending application renewal.

The Director of USCIS, Ur M. Jaddon, stressed the importance of the step, saying that extending the 540 days will avoid lapses in employment authorisations, support the agency's exploration of long-term solutions, and gather public feedback.

The scheme complements the agency's efforts to support access to employment for authorised persons.

According to reports, the USCIS's achievements include reducing EAD processing times for green card applications since 2021, processing more EAD applications, and engaging with communities to boost accessibility and support for applicants.

The measure applies to eligible applicants who have filed EAD renewal applications timely or after October 7, 2023, and whose applications are still pending on the publication date in the Federal Register.

The scheme is to save asylum seekers and others

Also, it covers those who filed their application timely for their Form 1-765 application within 540 days from the rules publication.

Reports say that the intervention aims to protect about 800,000 EAD renewal applicants, including asylum seekers, Temporary Protected Status, and green card applicants, who could face interruptions in their employment authorisation, affecting about 600,000 to 800,000 employers.

USCIS invites public feedback to inform potential future regulatory actions as part of TFR.

The report said interested parties can find more information on the USCIS Automatic Employment Authorisation Document Exchange date.

