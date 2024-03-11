The United Arab Emirate has announced a new five-year multiple-tourist visa entry for all nationals

However, the country did not mention the status of Nigeria in the new policy after it halted the issuance of visas to Nigerians in 2022

The new visa policy allows holders to stay in the country for about 180 days at once, with repeat visits lasting up to five years

The United Arab Emirates is silent on the status of Nigerians as it recently introduced a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa.

The Arab country announced the new tourist visa for all nationals and did not mention Nigeria.

The United Arab Emirate announces new multiple tourist visa, Nigerians excluded Credit: Bradai Abderrahmen

UAE stops visa issuance to Nigerians

The country said in a notice in 2022 that it would no longer issue visas to Nigerians and 19 other countries and failed to provide further details.

Before the clampdown on Nigerians, obtaining a 30-day tourist visa was relatively straightforward until the country stopped the policy abruptly.

Also, flights with both countries stopped in 2022 after Emirates Airline suspended its operations in Nigeria, citing trapped funds from foreign airlines.

According to reports, the new five-year tourist visa allows holders to enter and leave the country multiple times as long as they stay there for at least 90 days during each visit.

The maximum duration permitted by the new policy is about 180 days a year.

The country first announced the visa scheme in 2021 through Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's vice president and ruler.

The policy aims to strengthen the country’s status as a global economic centre.

The visa has been an essential step in boosting tourism and business in the country, especially allowing people to spend more time with their families in the UAE.

He said India already accounts for over one million visitors to the city in the first 10 months of 2023.

He stated that Dubai is en route to London for most Indians, and the new policy makes it easier for them to stop over and come for events and concerts.

“It is something [with which] we are working very closely with the authorities, and hopefully, we will be rolling that out on a much bigger scale,” he added.

Steps to apply

Applying for the visa can be done online either on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website, Federal Authorities for Citizenship, Customs, Identity, and Ports Security (ICP) portal or the GDRFA-Dubai Smart Application, by attaching the required documents and paying the fees.

The documents needed include a six-month bank statement for proving that the person has a minimum balance of $4,000 or its equivalent in other foreign currencies, proof of UAE health insurance, a coloured passport-sized photo with a white background, and a Xerox of the front and last page of the passport.

Additional documents include a copy of the flight ticket, hotel booking or lease agreement and proof of residence such as an invitation letter from family or friends living in UAE.

