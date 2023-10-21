The UAE has stopped issuing 90-day visit visas for Nigerians and other nationalities

This was confirmed by multiple agents who reported a temporary suspension of the 3-month visit visas

The visa was suspended earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic and reinstated as a leisure visa in May 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ceased the issuance of three-month (90-day) visit visas for citizens of Nigeria and several other nations.

The development comes exactly a year after the Middle Eastern country imposed a total visa ban on Nigerian travellers.

The Khaleej Times, a local media outlet in the UAE, disclosed this development, citing a statement from an executive at the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) call centre.

The call centre executive stated:

The three-month entry permit was available a few months ago, but not anymore. Visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa.

Travel agents verified the situation, stating that the option to apply for a three-month visit visa is no longer accessible through the portal they utilize to issue permits.

3-month visa only reinstated in May 2023

The three-month visit visa was suspended in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and was initially replaced by a 60-day visa. However, the three-month option was reinstated as a leisure visa in May 2023.

In Dubai, the 90-day visa is being granted to visitors who are immediate family members of residents.

This information was verified by a call centre executive at Amer, who stated that residents can invite their parents or relatives on the three-month visa scheme.

Increased demand for visa

Numerous agents have also reported a temporary suspension of the three-month visit visas.

Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels, said the issuance of extended leisure visas has been temporarily halted.

He said:

The demand for this visa was slightly increasing due to the winter months ahead.

For individuals looking for extended stays in the UAE, there are a range of alternative visa options to consider, including.

They include Job Exploration Visa, Green Visa, 5-year Multiple Entry Visa, and Search for Investment Opportunities Visa (Single Entry).

Contrary to an earlier announcement by the Federal Government that the UAE had lifted its travel ban on Nigerians, a source in the arab country's government told CNN that "there are no changes on the Nigeria/UAE travel status so far."

UAE delegation meets Tinubu, to discuss visa ban on Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a UAE delegation made a visit to Abuja with the aim of finalizing discussions regarding potential revisions to Nigeria's visa regulations.

The discussions also encompassed the initiation of flight services connecting the two nations.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu had previously held talks with UAE leadership to address aviation matters between the two countries

