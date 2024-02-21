List of Top 10 Richest Men in the World As Elon Musk Loses Position
- Billionaire Elon Musk has once again lost his top spot on the list of the richest men in the world in 2024
- Bernard Arnault now sits as the richest man alive, with a net worth of $223.3 billion, surpassing Elon Musk
- Musk, previously the richest man, now holds the second position, followed by Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg
The ten richest people in the world, as of Wednesday, February 21, 2024, are worth over $1.52 trillion.
This is $9.5 billion lower than the combined net worth of $1.53 trillion that the top ten richest people started with in January 2024.
Billionaire list changes
According to Forbes data, French billionaire Bernard Arnault has become the world's wealthiest individual, with a net worth of $223.3 billion as of Wednesday, February 21.
Starting the year in second place with a net worth of $203.2 billion, Arnault's wealth has increased by $20.1 billion.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of X (formerly Twitter), has dropped to second place with a net worth of $205.5 billion as of February 21, 2024.
This marks a significant decrease from the $250.4 billion net worth he held on January 1, 2024, indicating a loss of $44 billion so far in 2023.
10 richest men in the world as of Wednesday, February 21
- Bernard Arnault & family - $223.3 billion
- Elon Musk - $205.5 billion
- Jeff Bezos - $188.4 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg - $166.1 billion
- Larry Ellison - $136.1 billion
- Warren Buffett - $133.9 billion
- Bill Gates - $123.8 billion
- Steve Ballmer - $120.3 billion
- Larry Page - $118.3 billion
- Mukesh Ambani - $113.9 billion
More money for Dangote
