Billionaire Elon Musk has once again lost his top spot on the list of the richest men in the world in 2024

Bernard Arnault now sits as the richest man alive, with a net worth of $223.3 billion, surpassing Elon Musk

Musk, previously the richest man, now holds the second position, followed by Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The ten richest people in the world, as of Wednesday, February 21, 2024, are worth over $1.52 trillion.

This is $9.5 billion lower than the combined net worth of $1.53 trillion that the top ten richest people started with in January 2024.

Elon Musk leads the list of world's richest men Photo credit:Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

Billionaire list changes

According to Forbes data, French billionaire Bernard Arnault has become the world's wealthiest individual, with a net worth of $223.3 billion as of Wednesday, February 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Starting the year in second place with a net worth of $203.2 billion, Arnault's wealth has increased by $20.1 billion.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of X (formerly Twitter), has dropped to second place with a net worth of $205.5 billion as of February 21, 2024.

This marks a significant decrease from the $250.4 billion net worth he held on January 1, 2024, indicating a loss of $44 billion so far in 2023.

10 richest men in the world as of Wednesday, February 21

Bernard Arnault & family - $223.3 billion

Elon Musk - $205.5 billion

Jeff Bezos - $188.4 billion

Mark Zuckerberg - $166.1 billion

Larry Ellison - $136.1 billion

Warren Buffett - $133.9 billion

Bill Gates - $123.8 billion

Steve Ballmer - $120.3 billion

Larry Page - $118.3 billion

Mukesh Ambani - $113.9 billion

More money for Dangote

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that Africa's richest man is set to walk home with over N293 billion as dividends from his cement company, Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote's cement company recorded a revenue jump of 16.96% in 2022 to hit a high of over N1.61 trillion.

Dangote's dividend is more than the budget of 25 states for the fiscal year of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng