NIBSS has revealed that Nigeria witnessed a 17.5 million increase in active bank accounts last year

These new accounts were opened between December 2021 and December 2022 as banks heavily leveraged technology

Opay, and Moinepoint, among several other financial technology companies, have contributed to this growth

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) has revealed the number of active bank accounts in Nigeria is now 151 million as of the end of December 2022.

This represents a 13% growth when compared with 133.5 million active bank accounts recorded in 2021.

Nigeria now has more bank accounts Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

NIBSS stated this in its latest e-payment data obtained from its website.

The data also showed that out of the active bank accounts, individual accounts represent 96.6% at 146 million, while the remaining are corporate accounts.

Also, NIBSS stated that the total number of bank accounts in the country as of December 2022 was 223.8 million.

This means that there are 72.8 million dormant accounts in Nigeria.

Breakdown of active customer accounts in Nigeria

Further breakdown of NIBSS data showed that the number of current accounts rose by 14% to 56.9 million in 2022 from 49.8 million recorded in 2021.

BusinessDay reports that savings accounts increased by 16% to 139.2 million in 2022 from 120.4 million in 2021.

Top 10 banks with highest customer deposits in 2022

Access Bank: N8.19 trillion

Ecobank: N8.06 trillion

Zenith Bank: N8.04 trillion

United Bank for Africa: N7 trillion

First Bank: N6.6 trillion

Guaranty Trust Bank: N4.26 trillion

Fidelity Bank: N2.29 trillion

FCMB: N1.82 trillion

Union Bank: N1.53 trillion

Sterling Bank: N1.15 trillion

Source: Legit.ng