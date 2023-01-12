Top Nigerian banks raked in trillions of naira in customer deposits in 2022

The banks’ deposits grew from N37 trillion in 2021 to to 47 trillion in 2022

Access Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank led the pack as banks with highest customer deposit

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Bank customer deposits by top banks in Nigeria grew by 33.53 per cent to N49 trillion in the first nine months of 2022 from N37 trillion in the year before, data extracted from the Nigerian Exchange Group reveals.

A BusinessDay report on listed banks on Nigerian Exchance Limited shows that Access Holdings, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Zenith Bank, UBA, First Bank FCMB, Union Bank and Sterling Bank reported the highest value of customer deposits in the first nine months of 2022.

Top banks with highest customer deposit Credit: Joyce

Source: Getty Images

Banks jostle to rake in N2.7 trillion outside banking system

Top Nigerian lenders are competing to attract about N2.7 trillion outside the formal sector, leveraging the six weeks window provided by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace old naira notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Top banks such as Zenith Bank, First Bank and UBA have begun reaching out to potential and existing client to rake in more deposits.

Top 10 banks by customer deposits in 2022

Access Bank: N8.19 trillion.

The bank’s customer deposits grew by 31.46 per cent from N6.23 trillion in the nine-month period of 2021.

Ecobank: N8.06 trillion

Zenith Bank: N8.04 tillion

United Bank for Africa: N7 trillion

First Bank: N6.6 trillion

Guaranty Trust Bank: N4.26 trillion

Fidelity Bank: N2.29 trillion

FCMB: N1.82 trillion

Union Bank: N1.53 trillion

Sterling Bank: N1,15 trillion

Bank customers have recently lamented loopholes in banks which frequently see huge amounts mission from their accounts.

The say the banks have become porous as hackers and suspected bank staff feast on customer deposits.

Access, Zenith are the leading commercial banks in Nigeria by total assets in 2022

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian banks have emerged stronger in the face of economic uncertainty, increasing their asset base by over N4.76 trillion in the first six months of 2022.'

Data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange showed that 13 banks increased the value of their assets at the end of June 2022 by 8.1% to N63.59 trillion, up from N58.83 trillion at the start of the year.

Access Bank, Zenith, and FBN Holdings retained their positions as the top three commercial banks based on asset base.

Source: Legit.ng