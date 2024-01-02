The federal government has instructed Nigerian banks to debit customers' bank accounts from January 31

The debit is for old foreign currency transactions carried out by customers and will be remitted to the government

Access, GTB, UBA, Zenith, and other commercial banks have sent messages to customers to expect deductions

Commercial banks have announced plans to deduct customers' bank accounts and will remit it to the government.

The deduction is for the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) backlog on old foreign currency transactions between 2021 and 2023.

In a message sent to customers, the banks noted that this is in line with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) directive.

Why the deductions on customers' bank accounts

In December 2023, FIRS mandated commercial banks to deduct and remit the electronic money transfer levy on foreign currency transactions.

This followed the implementation of the Finance Act 2020 Section 48 and Stamp Act 2004 Section 89A (1) as amended, which imposes a levy known as the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) on recipients of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 or above on any type of account in a deposit money bank or financial institution.

For 2 years, the banks have failed to make the deductions and have been owing the federal government.

Banks notice to customers

Consequently, some banks have issued a notice to their customers on the immediate dedication of the levy.

In a notice titled 'Important Notice: Electronic Money Transfer Levy Deductions Begin on Foreign Currency Transactions,' the First Bank of Nigeria announced that deductions would start promptly and be forwarded to the FIRS in compliance with regulatory directives.

The bank said.

“In compliance with this directive, a deduction of Fifty naira (N50) only will be applied to every foreign currency (FCY) transaction with an equivalent amount of N10,000 and above."

Union Bank said it would begin to deduct the N50 electronic transfer levy for all international transactions from January 1, 2024.

Stanbic IBTC Bank, in March 2023, announced the dedication of N50 levy on electronic money transfers from Domiciliary accounts.

Also, Access Bank said:

“We write to inform you of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) notice to all banks, in line with the Finance Act 2020 and Stamp Act 2004, to remit the Federal Government Electronic Money Transfer Levy from foreign currency (FCY) inflows.

“Previously, the Electronic Money Transfer Levy was solely applicable to accounts receiving electronic deposits of N10,000 and above or its equivalent.

"However, starting January 2, 2024, the deduction will be extended to FCY inflows equivalent of N10,000 and above, incurring a charge of N50 (FCY equivalent).

