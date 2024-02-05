UK now has new English language proficiency test requirements for Nigerians, others looking to relocate into the country

The test is important for immigrants to demonstrate English proficiency to ensure effective integration into UK society and workforce

Nigerians and other foreign students must pass the English test as a prerequisite for immigration

The United Kingdom has introduced two types of English language exams mandatory for Nigerians and for foreigners applying to enter the country.

In an updated announcement published on the UK government’s website on Monday, February 5, 2024, the requirements include reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills.

The new test is for like health and care workers, high-potential individuals, innovator founders, ministers of religion, scale-up workers, skilled workers, start-ups, and students.

The statements from the UK government website reads:

“There are 2 types of test as different immigration routes require different levels of English language ability.

“The test you will need to take depends on what you are applying for"

For the following application routes, you will need to take a test that assesses your reading, writing, speaking and listening abilities:

Health and Care Worker

High Potential Individual

Innovator Founder

Minister of Religion

Scale-up Worker

Skilled Worker

Start-up

Student

More details on UK new tests

It added that only speaking and listening abilities are prerequisites for citizenship, international sportsperson, parent, partner, Representative of an Overseas Business, and settlement.

The statement reads:

“For the following application routes, you will need to take a test that assesses your speaking and listening abilities: citizenship, International Sportsperson, parent, partner, Representative of an Overseas Business, and settlement (also known as indefinite leave to remain).

“The level of test you will need, known as the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) level, will depend on the route you are applying for. To find out which level you need, see the specific guidance for your immigration route.”

Approved test providers

Speaking about approved test providers, the UK government said:

“If you are in the UK, you can only take a SELT with one of the following providers: LanguageCert, Pearson, Trinity College London, and IELTS SELT Consortium.

“If you are outside of the UK, you can only take a SELT with one of the following providers: LanguageCert, Pearson, PSI Services (UK) Ltd – Skills for English (UKVI), and IELTS SELT Consortium.”

For results to be accepted, your test must:

be on the list of approved English language tests

have been sat at an approved test location

have been awarded in the two years before the date of your application

