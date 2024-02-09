Nigerian currency continued its free fall against the US dollar in both the official and unofficial markets

Latest data shows that the naira has hit another low in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM)

"This poor performance persists despite improvements in forex supply over the last few days in the official market

The Nigerian currency, the Naira depreciated again in the foreign exchange market, continuing its weak performance.

Data from FMDQ securities where naira is officially traded showed that the Nigerian currency crashed against the US dollar to N1,479.47/$1 on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

This represents a N60.69 or 4.3% depreciation when compared with the preceding day’s N1,418.78/$1.

CBN data also showed that Naira weakened against the Pound Sterling in the official market on Thursday by N42.93 to end at N1,824.82/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,781.89/£1.

While against the Euro, it depreciated by N34.68 to sell at N1,556.62/€1, in contrast to Wednesday’s rate of N1,521.94/€1.

Naira to dollar at unofficial market

It was a similar scenario for the local currency in the peer-to-peer (P2P) segment of the FX market and the black market.

Checks by Legit.ng show that the Naira in the P2P market fell by N7 to sell at N1,470/$1 compared to the midweek session’s rate of N1,463/$1.

Similarly, the Nigerian currency lost N15 against the greenback in the black market yesterday, settling at N1,500/$1 compared to the preceding day’s value of N1,485/$1.

CBN boost of increased supply

Despite the Naira struggling to find stable footing, Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has stated that the Nigerian foreign exchange market witnessed a boost of over $1 billion in liquidity within the past few days.

Cardoso made this known in a statement while presenting on the floor of the Senate in Abuja on Friday, February 9.

According to the CBN governor, there has been an upward shift in the FX market as a result of recent reforms initiated by the apex bank.

Cardoso assured the Senate that the recent reforms undertaken will bring positive results soon.

FG agrees on nw official naira to dollar exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has adopted a new official exchange rate as set by the CBN and Nigeria Customs has implemented it.

The latest adjustment captured on the federal government's single-window trade portal shows that importers will now pay N1,417.635 per dollar.

The new exchange rate represents a slight increase of 0.28% compared to the previous rate of N1413.62/$.

