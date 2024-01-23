List of top 100 companies hiring for remote job in 2024
- The annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch in the Remote Job Market has been announced by FlexJobs
- The list was compiled using over 60,000 businesses and the remote employment opportunities from last year
- Some of the companies include HubSpot, Gitlab, Working Solutions, Samsara, Mozilla, among others
FlexJobs, a website that focuses on flexible and remote work, has released its 11th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch in the Remote Job Market.
The 2024 list is derived from a review of over 60,000 businesses and the remote employment opportunities they posted between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.
Remote job still a favoured option
Despite the slowing down job market, changing attitudes among the workforce, layoffs, and regulations requiring employees to return to the office, professionals continue to select remote employment as their ideal work arrangement.
The enduring popularity of remote work can be ascribed to its capacity to provide individuals with the adaptability to reconcile personal and professional obligations, fostering an atmosphere for amplified efficiency and seamless work-life amalgamation.
The list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024, according to FlexJobs, is an excellent beginning for people who want to improve their life and find more balance to begin their quest.
See the list below:
1. Working Solutions
2. Liveops
3. CVS Health
4. Robert Half International
5. Williams-Sonoma
6. Thermo Fisher Scientific
7. ModSquad
8. BELAY
9. Cactus Communications
10. Transcom
11. Sutherland
12. BCD Travel
13. Kelly
14. UnitedHealth Group
15. LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison
16. Randstad
17. Creative Financial Staffing – CFS
18. Kforce
19. Aston Carter
20. Aquent
21. TELUS
22. Vaco
23. Stride, Inc.
24. Pearson
25. NTT Group
26. BairesDev
27. Coalition Technologies
28. Twilio
29. Samsara
30. Prime Therapeutics
31. Elevance Health
32. Lincoln Financial Group
33. Mozilla
34. Alight Solutions
35. JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle
36. Supporting Strategies
37. New York Life
38. Humana
39. Welocalize
40. Guidehouse
41. Veeva
42. HubSpot
43. Western Governors University – WGU
44. Axon
45. Allied Irish Bank – AIB
46. DoorDash
47. GitLab
48. Planet Group
49. Insight Global
50. Lumen Technologies
51. Literably
52. Fanatics
53. Cloudflare
54. Boldly
55. Hopper
56. Databricks
57. American Red Cross
58. SAP
59. Intact Financial Corporation
60. Progressive
61. Smartsheet
62. Express Employment Professionals
63. Dun & Bradstreet
64. Grafana Labs
65. Precision Medicine Group
66. Centene Corporation
67. U.S. Bank
68. Leidos
69. PointClickCare
70. Beacon Hill Staffing Group
71. US Foods
72. Reddit
73. Atrium Staffing
74. ICON plc
75. Motive – Fleet Management Software
76. First Citizens Bank
77. Assurant
78. Remote Technology, Inc.
79. ICF
80. Peloton Cycle
81. Federal Reserve System
82. Affirm
83. ADTRAV Travel Management
84. Signify Health
85. The Hartford
86. Citizens Bank
87. Zillow
88. InnoSource, Inc
89. Nielsen
90. GovCIO
91. Stryker
92. Toast, Inc.
93. Ensemble Health Partners
94. Akraya
95. Ascension Health
96. Harvard University
97. Stage 4 Solutions
98. FlexProfessionals
99. Rackspace Technology
100. Binance
Legit.ng reported that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous Nigerians to start working from instead ofed to going to the office.
The period taught the working class that work-from-home jobs are valid sources of income. They are flexible and allow people a better work-life balance.
There is no shortage of work-from-home jobs in Nigeria. You can build an empire in the comfort of your home using the skills you possess.
