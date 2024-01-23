The annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch in the Remote Job Market has been announced by FlexJobs

The list was compiled using over 60,000 businesses and the remote employment opportunities from last year

Some of the companies include HubSpot, Gitlab, Working Solutions, Samsara, Mozilla, among others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

FlexJobs, a website that focuses on flexible and remote work, has released its 11th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch in the Remote Job Market.

The 2024 list is derived from a review of over 60,000 businesses and the remote employment opportunities they posted between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

Remote job still a favoured option

Despite the slowing down job market, changing attitudes among the workforce, layoffs, and regulations requiring employees to return to the office, professionals continue to select remote employment as their ideal work arrangement.

The enduring popularity of remote work can be ascribed to its capacity to provide individuals with the adaptability to reconcile personal and professional obligations, fostering an atmosphere for amplified efficiency and seamless work-life amalgamation.

The list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024, according to FlexJobs, is an excellent beginning for people who want to improve their life and find more balance to begin their quest.

See the list below:

1. Working Solutions

2. Liveops

3. CVS Health

4. Robert Half International

5. Williams-Sonoma

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7. ModSquad

8. BELAY

9. Cactus Communications

10. Transcom

11. Sutherland

12. BCD Travel

13. Kelly

14. UnitedHealth Group

15. LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison

16. Randstad

17. Creative Financial Staffing – CFS

18. Kforce

19. Aston Carter

20. Aquent

21. TELUS

22. Vaco

23. Stride, Inc.

24. Pearson

25. NTT Group

26. BairesDev

27. Coalition Technologies

28. Twilio

29. Samsara

30. Prime Therapeutics

31. Elevance Health

32. Lincoln Financial Group

33. Mozilla

34. Alight Solutions

35. JLL – Jones Lang LaSalle

36. Supporting Strategies

37. New York Life

38. Humana

39. Welocalize

40. Guidehouse

41. Veeva

42. HubSpot

43. Western Governors University – WGU

44. Axon

45. Allied Irish Bank – AIB

46. DoorDash

47. GitLab

48. Planet Group

49. Insight Global

50. Lumen Technologies

51. Literably

52. Fanatics

53. Cloudflare

54. Boldly

55. Hopper

56. Databricks

57. American Red Cross

58. SAP

59. Intact Financial Corporation

60. Progressive

61. Smartsheet

62. Express Employment Professionals

63. Dun & Bradstreet

64. Grafana Labs

65. Precision Medicine Group

66. Centene Corporation

67. U.S. Bank

68. Leidos

69. PointClickCare

70. Beacon Hill Staffing Group

71. US Foods

72. Reddit

73. Atrium Staffing

74. ICON plc

75. Motive – Fleet Management Software

76. First Citizens Bank

77. Assurant

78. Remote Technology, Inc.

79. ICF

80. Peloton Cycle

81. Federal Reserve System

82. Affirm

83. ADTRAV Travel Management

84. Signify Health

85. The Hartford

86. Citizens Bank

87. Zillow

88. InnoSource, Inc

89. Nielsen

90. GovCIO

91. Stryker

92. Toast, Inc.

93. Ensemble Health Partners

94. Akraya

95. Ascension Health

96. Harvard University

97. Stage 4 Solutions

98. FlexProfessionals

99. Rackspace Technology

100. Binance

