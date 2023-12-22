Nigerian banks are expected to close their branches across the country on Monday, and Tuesday

This is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government

Banks have now directed customers to make use of other electronic banking channels to carry out their transaction

Commercial banks and other financial institutions nationwide will be closed on Monday, December 25th, and Tuesday, December 26th, 2023.

This is in observance of the Christmas and Boxing Day public holidays.

The holiday closure will compound the troubles for Nigerians in search of cash.

Bank workers to observe public holiday

Legit.ng had previously reported that Monday, December 25th, marks the joyful celebration of Christmas Day, a cherished holiday observed by millions of Nigerian Christians and others worldwide.

It's a time when people come together to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, exchange gifts, share festive meals, and create lasting memories with loved ones.

Tuesday, December 26th, is celebrated as Boxing Day in many parts of the world, including Nigeria, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other countries.

This holiday is a time for giving back and showing appreciation for the service industry and a day for sports, shopping, and charitable activities.

Customers to use E-banking

Banks advise customers expected to make transactions on Monday and Tuesday to use electronic banking services.

The major types of E-banking are online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

Wema Bank, in its message to customers, reads:

"Dear Customer: This is to notify you that our branches will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th December, 2023 and will resume regular operations on Wednesday 27th December, 2023.

"We encourage you to take advantage of our alternative banking channels for your financial needs during this period."

PoS operators announce new withdrawal charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PoS operators hiked charges to over 100% following persistent cash scarcity.

Check showed that the PoS operators, which served as a last resort for cash-strapped Nigerians, increased their fees to N400 for every N10,000 withdrawal instead of the N200 they previously charged.

The situation is worse in some states, especially in Lagos, where most ATMs are dry, or customers form long queues to withdraw.

