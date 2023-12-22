The House of Representatives has issued a warning to POS operators as cash scarcity continues to affect transactions

Lawmakers are urging POS operators to cease selling naira notes due to excessive charges imposed on customers

This warning comes as POS operators have once again announced new charges for withdrawals

The House of Representatives has asked Point-of-Sales (POS) operators to stop selling naira notes.

The lawmakers cited the excessive charges to customers amid persistent cash scarcity.

POS operators have now become the go-to places for cash Photo credit: Benson Nwabeuze

The lawmakers also mandated the Committees on Banking Regulations and Digital and Electronic Banking to invite the Minister of Finance and National Planning and Budget and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explain the ongoing cash scarcity.

Lawmakers react to cash scarcity

The resolutions followed adopting a motion titled, “Need to Curb the Sale of Naira Notes by the Point-of-Sales (POS) operators in Nigeria,” moved by Hon. Mohammed Dan Abba Shehu, Punch reports.

The House urged the CBN to immediately commence proper monitoring and supervision of commercial banks’ activities daily to ascertain the extent of counter payment to customers.

Abba Shehu, in his motion, said:

“This innovative trend was adopted in Nigeria a few years ago to curb financial hook-ups and address daily challenges customers face to access funds.

“It was noted that Sections 1 and 2 of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Act 2007, empower the Central Bank of Nigeria to regulate commercial banks and advise the government on financial issues to achieve good governance.

“The House worried that the POS operators are now selling naira notes at exorbitant prices of one thousand for three to four hundred naira, while ten thousand naira goes for four thousand naira, thus causing concern among citizens currently experiencing economic hardship.

It was cognizant of the need for the government to utilize its relevant authorities under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 to supervise Commercial Banks and advise on financial matters, including regulating Point of Sale operators, this will validate public confidence and address the hardships faced by citizens in Nigeria’s financial transactions."

PoS operators announce new withdrawal charges

Legit.ng reported that PoS operators hiked charges to over 100% following persistent cash scarcity.

Check showed that the PoS operators, which served as a last resort for cash-strapped Nigerians, increased their fees to N400 for every N10,000 withdrawal instead of the N200 they previously charged.

The situation is worse in some states, especially in Lagos, where most ATMs are dry, or customers form long queues to withdraw.

