The United Kingdom is moving to cut down on the number of dependents foreign care workers could bring into the country

The Immigration and Home Office also stated that foreign care workers could be restricted from bringing dependents to the country

The move comes as the country is set to stop international students from bringing dependents from January 2024

The United Kingdom is considering reducing the number of dependents foreign care workers can bring for relocation.

The Telegraph of the UK said the Environmental Secretary, Steve Barclay, stated that the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, was considering a ban on numbers as an alternative to reducing figures.

The Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, also proposed that foreign workers could be restricted from bringing their family members to the UK or allowed to come with one relative.

UK gives conditions for foreign care workers to bring dependents

The country announced that the dependent visa ban policy on international students starting in January 2024.

The policy was established under former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said the country would ban international students from bringing family members to the United Kingdom unless they were taking postgraduate research courses.

Barclay revealed that he supports cutting down the numbers.

Barclay said:

“We’re taking action, for example, on dependants, so around 150,000 student dependants where that route has been closed. That announcement has been made.”

“One of the areas where I know the home secretary will want to look is dependants of those coming into the care sector.

“So, there are a range of options. The home secretary … it’s quite right to say we must bring those numbers down.

According to reports, most foreign care workers are from Nigeria, India, and Zimbabwe.

About 14% of care workers in England are now from non-EU countries since the Home Office added care workers to the shortage of occupation list.

