Singapore wants workers across the world to fill up workspace gap in the country

This is as the country recorded the loss of 194,000 foreign workers due to pandemic

The country is beginning to recover from the loss, but it needs more workers to apply

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

As a result of the declining workforce in the tech domain, Singapore is inviting 260,000 professionals to fill its workspace gaps.

Singapore needs a substantial workforce boost to fill positions in IT & Software, Banking, and Engineering. Photo Credit: Taro Hama @ e-kamakura, Pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

It needs a substantial workforce boost to fill IT & Software, Banking, and Engineering positions as it faces significant shortages.

A tech gig report indicated that this is part of its effort to address the repercussions of the pandemic-induced departure of foreign workers by compensating for the loss of 194,000 foreign workers during the crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Foreign workers are beginning to return

Recent data found that Singapore's population increased by 5% in a year as overseas workers returned to the city-state after the pandemic.

Reuters reported that its population increased from 5.6 million in June last year to 5.9 million in June 2023.

The number shows that 30% were foreigners employed or enrolled in school in Singapore, 9% were permanent residents, and 61% were Singaporeans.

Most of Singapore's population growth was due to foreign employment; 162,000 foreign workers arrived in the country between June 2022 and June of the current year.

According to the National Population and Talent Division, the construction, marine shipbuilding, and process industries saw the most significant increases in employment as contractors brought on extra staff to complete projects postponed due to the pandemic.

More workers needed

In particular, the tech industry is witnessing a surge in demand for skilled individuals across various domains. Some of these are;

Software Developers

Data Scientists

Cybersecurity Experts

Artificial Intelligence Specialists

Fintech Professionals

IT Infrastructure Engineers

Project Managers

New Visa Categories

The Singapore government has implemented various initiatives to make it easier for foreign professionals to secure necessary permissions and meet the escalating demand for tech talent.

This includes introducing new visa categories, such as the Tech@SG Pass and the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partner Pass, providing additional pathways for tech talent to enter and work in Singapore.

Its employment pass visa is available to foreign managers, executives, and professionals, allowing participants to earn at least S$3,600 monthly.

Similarly, its EntrePass visa is available to investors or entrepreneurs who want to start a business in Singapore, among other things.

Notably, other countries have begun to simplify the visa process. Saudi Arabia recently introduced a new model to expedite visa applications of wealthy Nigerians and other nationals.

Also, Sweden is introducing a new model to the work permit applications for highly-skilled non-EU workers, including those from Nigeria.

"No more N92k": UK kicks off new visa application fees for Nigerians

Nigerians looking to travel to the United Kingdom will pay new visa fees starting Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the UK home office announced that a visit visa to the United Kingdom for less than six months will now cost £115 (about N106,922) using the official exchange rate of N929.76/£.

The new fee represents a 15% increment compared to the previous price of £100 (N92,970).

Source: Legit.ng