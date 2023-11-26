A published report by the European Commission shows that Croatia is currently battling severe labour shortages

The shortages include such areas as construction, automotive, and food production, among others

The country has set the criteria for obtaining a Croatian work permit in line with the European Commission's laid down standards

Croatia is battling labour shortages, especially in the construction, building trades, and automotive industries.

Other areas include the culinary arts, food production, information technology, and software development.

Labour shortages in Croatia have surpassed pre-pandemic levers

Data from the Croatian Employment Service said the current count of unemployed persons in the country stands at 112,251, while published job openings in the country are 16,832.

Per a report by the Croatian labour market policies and European Commission, the country's labour force needs to be more effective in addressing these shortages.

The report stated that labour shortages in the last quarter of 2022 had surpassed pre-pandemic levels across all sectors, exceeding the averages seen in Europe.

The labour market in the country faces persistent shortages, and there needs to be more alignment between the active labour market policies and the observed challenges.

The European Commission's EURES listed sectors such as construction and building trades needing more labor market skills.

Sectors with a labour shortage

Construction and building trades

Automotive and transportation services

Culinary arts and food production

Information technology and software development

The in-demand skills show that persons in these professions, especially foreigners, have increased chances of obtaining a Croatian visa due to the increased sector demands.

Individuals wishing to obtain a Croatian Work Visa need a job offer from a Croatian employer responsible for securing a work permit..

Reports say employers must assess the possibility of hiring from the Croatian labour market before applying for a residence and work permit.

Salary range for individual sectors

Salaries range from €740 (minimum) to €1,738 (highest average) for construction and real estate.

Transport, haulage, and logistics salaries vary from €653 to €1,347.

In agriculture and the food industry, salaries start from €632 and go up to €1,277.

Technology and software development offer more competitive salaries, ranging from 843 euros to 3,018 euros.

Croatia's estimated minimum monthly net wage is about 560 euros, with the median monthly net salary estimated at 1,150 euros.

