Abdul Samad Rabiu, the second richest man in Nigeria, has added over N1 billion to his net worth in just 24 hours

His newfound fortune has further solidified his position among the richest men in Africa

Aliko Dangote continues to lead the list of Africa's wealthiest individuals, followed by South African billionaire Johann Rupert

The Chairman of BUA group, Abdul Samad Rabiu kicked off the new week with all round good news.

Bloomberg reports that, the Kano born billionaire net worth increased by $1.38 million( about N1.05 billion) in just 24 hours and now stands at $5.98 billion as Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

His new found wealth has further cemented his place among the wealthiest men in Africa and 403th in the list of richest men in the world.

How Rabiu made his fortunes

The majority of Rabiu's fortune is derived from his stake in BUA Cement, the second-largest cement producer in Nigeria.

He owns about 95% of the company directly and through three other companies.

BUA cement since the announcement of price slash of cement price from N5,000 to N3,500 the company's share price has jumped from N94 as at October 6, 2023 to N105 as at Oct-16-2023.

Meaning the value of Rabiu 32.5bn (32,507,676,294) shareholdings in BUA cement alone has increased from N3.04 trillion to N3.41 trillion in just 10 days.

Rabiu also controls a 93% stake in BUA Foods, which owns the largest pasta and flour plant in Nigeria.

Top six richest men in Africa

Rabiu $5.98 billion net worth ranks him among the list of wealthiest men in Africa which is led by fellow Nigerian Aliko Dangote.

Rank Billionaire net worth 1 Aliko Dangote $16.3bn 2 Johann Rupert $10.7bn 3 Nicky Oppenheimer $8.88bn 4 Natie Kirsh $7.10bn 5 Nassef Sawiris $7.49bn 6 Abdulsamad Rabiu $5.98Bbn 7 Naguib Sawiris $5.59bn

