The CBN has continue to make adjustment to its policy as it bid to further improve the efficiency of Nigeria's banking system

The latest decision is the removal of limits on SDF window to help boost liquidity in the financial market

Banks through the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) are making more money from their excess cash

Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering tech, energy, stocks, investments, and the economy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s decision to remove the limits placed on the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) is good news for banks.

Prior to this decision, commercial banks were not allowed to deposit more than N2 billion daily with the CBN.

Banks deposit with CBN using SDF and make interest Photo credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

The SDF is like a savings account for banks at the central bank. Banks can deposit extra money there, and the central bank pays them interest.

It is one of the measures the apex bank uses to control how much money is available in the banking system and influence interest rates.

CBN removes deposit limit

Leadership reports that since the CBN removed the limits on SDF, the net deposits of banks at the CBN window has now soar to N2.3 trillion in October 2023 as against a monthly average net borrowing of N1.4 trillion recorded.

On their part, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, and other commercial banks have been exploring the CBN deposit window to earn more.

Based on the the last monetary policy meeting held in July 2023, deposit on SDF attracts an interest at 15.75 percent with an asymmetric corridor of +100/-300 basis points around the 18.75 percent rate.

Source: Legit.ng