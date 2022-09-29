The Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered deposit money banks (DMBs) across Nigeria to increase interest on customers' savings

The bank issued the directive after it hiked interest rates to 15.5 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, during its MPC meeting

The recent order is to cushion the effect of inflation on customers' savings and increase their purchasing power

Following the recent hike of interest rate in Nigeria to 15.5 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the apex bank has issued a directive to banks to pay 4.65 per cent interest on savings deposit accounts, an increase of 4.2 per cent earlier.

The recent directive is due to the 150 basis point addition in monetary policy rates to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

Interest rate hikes means hike on savings

The CBN's decision came from an increase in the interest rates on savings deposits, which could mop up excess liquidity in the system.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the MPC changes on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at its MPC meeting.

The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is the rate at which the apex bank lends money to banks. It is a benchmark rate for lending in the financial services industry.

Savings deposit rates are rates that banks pay customers for keeping their money in the banks.

Initially, the CBN kept the MPR at 14 per cent, meaning a 30 per cent increase to 4.2 per cent.

Analysts optimistic CBN move will bring down inflation

Reports say that the CBN also increased the negotiable minimum interest rate on local currency savings deposits from 10 per cent to 30 per cent, effective August 1, 2022.

The increase in the interest rate on a savings deposit would boost savings and serve as a means of countermeasures to stem inflation.

Investors lose money if the inflation rate outpaces interest generated on savings as high inflation erodes consumers’ purchasing powers over time.

Analysts have said that the CBN's recent hike in interest rates could tame inflation, which is currently at a 17-year high of 20.52 per cent.

