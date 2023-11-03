Dangote Ranks 9th World’s Billionaire Manufacturer With $10.5 Billion as Refinery Begins Production
- Aliko Dangote has emerged as Africa’s billionaire manufacturer and the 9th in the world
- CEOMagazine named the Nigerian industrialist alongside Asian and European billionaires
- Dangote’s wealth comes primarily from his over 80% stake in Dangote Cement, the biggest in Africa
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has been ranked among the world’s richest manufacturing billionaires in 2023.
CEOWorld Magazine said Dangote is the only African on the list, dominated by Asian and European billionaires.
Dangote’s wealth crashes
The Nigerian industrialist, whose wealth comes primarily from his 85.2% stake in the Dangote Cement, attributes his success to his grandfather.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Dangote’s fortune has crashed significantly recently as Nigeria embarked on Forex reforms affecting the local currency, which hit its lowest in recent months.
He momentarily lost his position as Africa’s richest man on the Forbes list to South Africa’s Johann Rupert in July, which he quickly regained a few weeks after.
He is ranked Africa’s richest man on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated $16 billion, dropping out of the top 100 wealthiest men in the world.
Dangote Refinery to begin production in December
His refinery, the $18 billion Dangote Refinery, is expected to begin production in December with the initial production of diesel and aviation fuel.
The Nigerian government reportedly asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to supply the 650,000-capacity refinery with crude for production in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.
He owns the largest cement manufacturing company in Sub-Saharan Africa, with an annual turnover of $30 billion, according to the company’s website.
Dangote Refinery sets new production date as FG cracks down on oil firms over lack of crude supplies
Dangote speaks on manufacturing
Dangote described manufacturing as one of the most powerful ways to lift people out of poverty via job creation.
He reportedly said that smaller countries like Singapore and South Korea have an average per capita GDP of $65,233 and $31,846, respectively, due to high levels of industrialization.
He said:
“It is evident that manufacturing is pivotal to industrialization. No country in the world has ever industrialized or attained ‘developed nation status’ without having a thriving manufacturing sector.”
Top billionaire manufacturers
- Reinhold Wuerth & family: $25.7 billion
- Michael Hartono: $22.3 billion
- He Xiangjian & family: $21.2 billion
- Takemitsu Takizaki: $18.7 billion
- James Ratcliffe: $18.2 billion
- Goh Cheng Liang: $11.3 billion
- Li Shuirong: $10.9 billion
- Viktor Rashnikov: $10.5 billion
- Aliko Dangote: $10.5 billion
- Anthony Pratt: $9.8 billion
Aliko Dangote loses Over N500bn in hours, Africa’s richest man title in jeopardy again
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian billionaire had suffered a massive drop in his wealth, affecting his position in the list of wealthiest men in the world.
Data from Forbes shows that Dangote's net worth stands at $10.6 billion as of Thursday, August 31, 2023, after he lost $716 million( about N553.82 billion).
Although Dangote's current net worth still maintains his position as the wealthiest man alive in Africa, he has fallen in the global billionaire rankings to 174th place.
Source: Legit.ng