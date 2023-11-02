The Nigerian government has threatened severe penalties on oil firms that fail to supply crude to local refineries

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said oil firms must supply crude to local refineries

The moves come as Dangote Refinery has reportedly set a December date to begin production

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, has that the Commission had received a request from Dangote Refinery to guarantee the supply of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day ahead of its expected coming onstream in December.

The Commission also mandated oil companies to ensure that local refineries, including the newly commissioned 650,000-capacity Dangote Refinery, have enough feedstock.

FG to impose $10,000 fine on defaulting oil companies

The federal government has also threatened a $10,000 fine and license revocation on any oil company that violates the law.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, said the oil firms needed to supply enough crude to local refineries on a willing buyer, willing seller model.

Vanguard reports that the NUPRC boss said that as Africa’s largest oil producer and seventh-biggest oil-producing country globally, Nigeria can no longer be a net importer of refined petroleum products.

He asked the oil producers to make available the volume of crude required for local refineries to function optimally, stating that supplying the domestic market is now a top priority project.

According to him, the industry’s failure to meet its obligations negatively impacted the economy.

He said:

“Domestic crude oil supply obligation refers to the requirements imposed by the government on oil producers to allocate a certain portion of their crude oil production for domestic consumption. This ensures a stable and reliable supply of crude oil for the country’s domestic needs, including refining to petroleum products.”

“The volume of crude oil that oil producing companies shall dedicate to the domestic crude supply obligation shall be based on an allocation system determined by the Commission,” Komolafe stated

He said that the Commission should enforce the penalties in line with the law for non-compliance.

A company that has yet to comply with its domestic crude supply obligation, where a willing buyer insists, shall not be granted an export permit for the lease there. A company that fails to comply with the domestic supply obligation shall incur a penalty of 50 per cent of the fiscal price for barrels not delivered.

