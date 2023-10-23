Nigerian currency is exchanging against the US dollar at a record low across all forex markets

It is even worse in the black market, and operators have provided reasons for the depreciation

The Central Bank is expected to make moves in the coming days to defend the value of the naira

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators (ABCON) of Nigeria has denied involvement in the naira's sharp depreciation in the foreign exchange market.

In a statement, the association's president, Aminu Gwadabe, said that unlicensed forex dealers and not its members are responsible for the speculative activities.

Nigerian currency is at a record low at the black market Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He stressed that the high exchange rate does not benefit Bureau De Change operators.

The Guardian reports that the naira has been on a free fall at the black market and currency exchanged at N1,200 per dollar.

While at the official NAFEM window, the naira closed against the dollar on Friday, October 20, at N808.27.

ABCON defends its members

Speaking further, Gwadabe said that the association has lost its self-regulatory power, making it difficult to sanction the illegal BDC operators.

His words:

“The continuous depreciation of the naira in both official and parallel markets does not benefit the BDCs and the domestic economy and steps should be taken to reverse the trend and strengthen the local currency for maximum impact.

“The ABCON is unhappy with the unlicensed forex dealers who are at the centre of speculative activities and attracting negative image to the sub-sector.”

Whister also reported that he blamed the illiquidity in the market.

Gwadebe added:

“ABCON's ability to educate the public about refraining from engaging with unauthorized forex dealers is currently limited due to the suspension of its Self-Regulatory Organisation status.

"This suspension hinders the organisation's capacity to directly penalize those involved in illegal forex operations.

"We anticipate that the enforcement of regulatory sanctions for non-compliance with guidelines will be both swift and stringent when dealing with members who fail to adhere to these standards. This approach aims to serve as a strong deterrent for others in the industry."

Ben Murray begins campaign to help naira recover, Nigerians react

Legit.ng reported that Ben Murray-Bruce has reacted to the ongoing naira depreciation.

He has also proposed solutions to the naira's depreciation and strongly believes they can be helpful.

Netizens have responded to his suggestions, primarily focusing on patronising local companies.

Source: Legit.ng