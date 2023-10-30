The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set an exchange rate target for naira before the end of 2023

Several reforms have been introduced, and there is the expectation that the dollar supply will ease the pressure

Naira at the official and unofficial markets continue to exchange at the lowest level in Nigeria's history

Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering business and the economy.

The federal government hopes to stabilise the value of naira in the foreign exchange market with several reforms.

Bloomberg reports that Tinubu's government has set a target of a fair exchange rate price for the dollar against the naira before the end of 2023.

Tinubu government's hopes to stabilise naira Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The report quoted a top official who believes the changes are coming in the weeks ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Although no exact exchange rate was given, previous reports have suggested that the Central Bank of Nigeria believes the fair value of the naira should be around N700 a dollar.

The former acting CBN governor, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, at the last Monetary Policy Meeting said:

"“We have our views as to what that level is and as the market continues to oscillate around that level, if there’s a need for us to intervene either by buying or selling."

Tinubu government reforms

A lot has changed since Yemi Cardoso replaced Shonubi as the CBN governor. The value of the naira has plummeted to new lows in foreign exchange markets.

In the official market, the naira, as of Friday, October 27, 2023, sold for as high as N900 before closing at N789.94 to the dollar.

In the black market, Nigerians bought one dollar for as high as N1,300.

To counter this free fall of the naira, Tinubu's government has introduced new foreign exchange rules, including a crackdown on illegal currency trading and introducing taxes for black market transactions.

Other government plans include clearing a backlog of dollar demand estimated at $6.7 billion, bolstering the naira forward market, and setting transparent rules for the operations of the official market.

There is hope that all of these measures will result in closing the exchange rate gap between the official and unofficial rates, with the aim of achieving a 'fair price' by the end of the year(2023).

With just two months left, only time will tell if Tinubu's government can achieve this.

"No more N1k": BDC operators agree on new dollar to naira exchange rate

Legit.ng also reported that Bureau de Change dealers want to crash the dollar across the country.

ABCON initiated the move in support of the CBN efforts to stabilise the naira at the foreign exchange market

The wide disparity between the black market and the official exchange rate has been a genuine concern for the CBN.

Source: Legit.ng