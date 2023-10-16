Bureau de Change dealers are set to crash the rate of the dollar on the black market across the country

ABCON initiated the move in support of the CBN efforts to stabilise the naira at the foreign exchange market

The wide disparity between the black market and the official exchange rate has been a real concern for the CBN

The Association of Bureau de Change Operators (ABCON) has kicked off plans to bring the dollar exchange rate below N1,000/$.

Legit.ng understands that the executives of ABCON have instructed Bureau de Change dealers across the country to stop buying dollars for more than N900 from Nigerians at the black market.

Black market traders to stop selling dollars above N1,000 Photo credit: Tom Saater/Bloomberg

The move ABCON believes will help sanitize the parallel market and help the naira rebound at the parallel rate from N1,045 to around N900 or N950 in the days ahead

Naira to dollar exchange rate

Whistler reports that ABCON believes their decision may convince the new Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to resume the sale of forex to BDCs operators that stopped in 2021.

A member of ABCON quoted in the report said the plans to cut the exchange rate below N1,000 across all the BDCs in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano.

The BDCs will begin implementing the new exchange rate after selling the dollars bought above N1,000 in the last few weeks.

BDCs expectations

BDCs believe their decision may convince the new Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to resume the sale of forex to the parallel market operators.

Already, there is an instruction from the CBN to BDCs not to buy and sell foreign exchange below -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent of the weighted average rate of the previous day.

Abdullahi Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of AYA Modo Nigeria Limited confirmed the plans to peg dollar, naira exchange rate below N1,000 at black market.

He also called on the CBN to resume dollar sales to registered BDCs operators for the plans to be successful.

Bureau de Change operation in Nigeria

There are a total of 5,691 CBN-approved BDC operators. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 states with the highest numbers.

Lagos: 2,958

FCT: 1,179

Kano: 981

Anambra: 259

Kaduna: 55

Abia: 50

Oyo: 32

Enugu: 25

CBN announces dollar to naira price verification portal

Meanwhile, in another report, it was revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria had introduced a new portal that will put an end to malpractices in the foreign exchange market.

The portal is expected to be a game-changer if done correctly.

Source: Legit.ng