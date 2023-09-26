Nigerian currency, the Naira, has reacted to the confirmation of Olayemi Cardoso as the new CBN governor

At the official market, there was a positive outcome, but at the black foreign exchange market, the pressure continued

On Tuesday, Cardoso defended his nomination by President Tinubu before lawmakers and outlined various plans to stabilize Naira

Naira recorded a mixed trading day against the United States Dollar at the official and unofficial market as Senate confNaira the nomination of Yemi Cardoso as CBN governor on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Legit.ng reported that Cardoso was confirmed alongside four deputies to pilot the affairs of CBN for the next five years.

Yemi Cardoso will be looking at restoring confidence in the naira Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Facebook

Naira performance at official market

Data from FMDQ securities showed that at the Investors and Exporters (I&E), the official market, the Naira closed on Tuesday at N755.08 against the dollar.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This represents an improvement of N18.17 or 2.3% compared to Monday's closing rate of N773.25/$1.

The improvement happened as the value of forex transactions to the market increased to $135.98 million from $89.61 million reported on Monday.

Naira to dollar at the black market

It was, however, a different story for the Naira at the unofficial Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and black market arms of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the Nigerian currency, the Naira weakened at the black market again above N1,006/$1 in contrast to the preceding trading session's N995/$1.

Similarly, at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) forex market, used mainly by crypto traders, the Naira exchanged to the dollar at N1,008.

Naira vs. Pounds and Euro

The Central Bank of Nigeria reports that the Naira against the British Pound sells at the official market at N924.85/£1, but in the black market, it goes for N1,265/£1.

For the Euro at the official market, Nairanged at N829.54/€1 in the official market and N1055/€1 at the black market.

Pastor Adeboye predicts Naira's glorious days will return

In another report, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted that the Naira will bounce back against the dollar.

Adeboye gave this prediction during his church's monthly Thanksgiving service with the theme; 'Uncommon Miracles' on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

He told his congregation not to worry, assuring them that the Naira's glorious days would return.

Source: Legit.ng