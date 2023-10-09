Nigerian currency continues its depreciation against the US dollar against the US Dollar in both the official and black market

This happened due to a slight increase in the demand for dollars by individuals who want to travel either for business or tourism

The CBN is expected to have its meeting next week and hopefully give a direction to forex market

Naira is starting the new week on a negative note after losing more value against the dollar at both the official and black market foreign exchange markets.

Data from FMDQ securities shows that the naira at the investors and exporters window, which is the official market, closed trade at N773.54 to a dollar exchange rate.

No respite for naira at official and black market Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

Monday's closing rate at the I&E window represents a depreciation of 31.69% when compared to Friday's rate of N741.85/$ from Friday, October 6, 2023.

The rate also means that the Naira reversed its gains earned on Friday after improving from N775.20 quoted on Thursday, according to data from the FMDQ.

Naira to dollar exchange rate at black market

It was the same story at the parallel market, popularly called the black market, as the Naira lost more value after relative ease.

AbokiFX reports that one dollar was sold for N1,008 on Monday, as against N995 on Friday last week.

This represents a 1.30 per cent fall against the dollar.

Also, at the Peer to Peer market, the rates mostly used by Fintech companies show the naira exchanged to the dollar on Monday sold at N1,017.2 a dollar.

Naira against Pounds, Dollar

For the Pound Sterling, the CBN (Central Bank of Nigeria) reported that the value of the Naira at the interbank market closed at N927.40/£1 on Monday. The Euro was being sold at N806.20/€1.

However, street traders offered different rates. Nigerians looking to travel to the UK would have to pay N1,260/£1, while those heading to European countries would pay N1,050/€1 for the Euro.

