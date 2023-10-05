Naira's poor performance against the US dollar continued at the foreign exchange market on Thursday

Data shows Naira once again lost more of its value at official market and the two black markets

It has been days since the new CBN management team was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate and there are no changes yet

Nigerian currency depreciated further value against the US Dollar across all foreign exchange market on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

This happened amid continued worrying supply woes and no clear direction from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new management team.

The new CBN team is yet to introduce any new FX policy. Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng the new CBN Governor, Mr Yemi Cardoso and four other deputy governors were confirmed by the Senate.

Since they assumed office, there has been no policy direction from the CBN, especially in the area of forex supply, and the market continues to react.

Naira to dollar exchange rate

Data from FMDQ securities showed that on Thursday at the Investors and Exporter window, the official market, naira closed at N775.20 against the US dollar.

This represents a 2.51% drop in value compared to N756.21/$1 it traded on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

While at the Peer to Peer section mostly used by crypto traders and fintech, the Nigerian currency declined against the American currency on Thursday to sell at N1,009/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,005/$1.

Similarly, the naira lost more value against the US Dollar in the parallel market on Thursday.

Check shows that the naira against the dollar was quoted at N1,001/$1 on Thursday, the same rate as Wednesday's N1,000/$1.

For the Pound Sterling, CBN is reporting that the value of Naira closed at N927.40/£1 versus N904.75/£1.

While against the Euro, it shrank by N17.95 to sell at N801.81/€1 compared with Tuesday’s rate of N783.86/€1.

