The current exchange rate in Nigeria is causing the cost of imported goods to be very expensive

Toyota, a Japanese car brand that has become one of the most favoured automobiles in Nigeria, is also included

From a Toyota Land Cruiser Sport GR costing N50 million to a Toyota Corolla 1.6L priced at N34 million

The Poor performance of the Naira in the internal foreign exchange market is increasingly making it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to become car owners.

In the last four years, the prices of cars, especially brand-new ones, have experienced a significant surge.

Toyota are one of the most loved car brands in Nigeria Photo credit: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

In a recent report, BusinessDay provided what it will take a Nigerian to buy a brand-new Toyota car, one of the most beloved brands.

The information reportedly obtained from an official Toyota car distributing company in Nigeria paints a stark picture of Nigerians' challenges when attempting to purchase a brand-new car.

Car prices and brands

Here is a breakdown of the cost of buying a new car.

New Toyota car worth over N50 million

Lexus LX 600 - N260 million

Toyota Landcruiser Sport Gr - N150 million

Toyota Landcruiser Lc 300 Twin Turbo - N145 million

Toyota Land Cruiser 4.0L - N130 million

Lexus GX 460 - N110 million

Toyota Prado Vx 4.0L AT - N77 million

Toyota Prado Txl 2.7L AT - N70 million

Toyota Coaster Diesel MT - N75 million

Toyota Highlander - N72 million

Toyota Camry 3.5L V6 - N53 million

Toyota Hiace H/R Diesel Ambulance - N54 million

Toyota Rav4 2.4L Leather - N51 million

Toyota Fortuner A/T Leather - N50 million

Toyota Hiace H/R Petrol Ambulance - N50 million

Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc AT Adventure V6 - N50 million

Toyota Hiace H/R Diesel MT - N50 million

Cars less than N50 million

Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc AT - N46 million

Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc MT Premium - N44 million

Toyota Landcruiser Pickup 70 - N47 million

Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc MT - N38 million

Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc AT - N40 million

Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc AT - N46 million

Toyota Hiace H/R Petrol MT - N43 million

Toyota Corolla 2.0L - N37 million

Toyota Rush Leather - N36 million

Toyota Corolla 1.6L - N34 million

Source: Legit.ng