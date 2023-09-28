“LX 600 N260m”: List of Cheapest, Most Expensive Toyota Car Models in Nigeria Amid Naira Free Fall
- The current exchange rate in Nigeria is causing the cost of imported goods to be very expensive
- Toyota, a Japanese car brand that has become one of the most favoured automobiles in Nigeria, is also included
- From a Toyota Land Cruiser Sport GR costing N50 million to a Toyota Corolla 1.6L priced at N34 million
The Poor performance of the Naira in the internal foreign exchange market is increasingly making it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to become car owners.
In the last four years, the prices of cars, especially brand-new ones, have experienced a significant surge.
In a recent report, BusinessDay provided what it will take a Nigerian to buy a brand-new Toyota car, one of the most beloved brands.
The information reportedly obtained from an official Toyota car distributing company in Nigeria paints a stark picture of Nigerians' challenges when attempting to purchase a brand-new car.
Car prices and brands
Here is a breakdown of the cost of buying a new car.
New Toyota car worth over N50 million
- Lexus LX 600 - N260 million
- Toyota Landcruiser Sport Gr - N150 million
- Toyota Landcruiser Lc 300 Twin Turbo - N145 million
- Toyota Land Cruiser 4.0L - N130 million
- Lexus GX 460 - N110 million
- Toyota Prado Vx 4.0L AT - N77 million
- Toyota Prado Txl 2.7L AT - N70 million
- Toyota Coaster Diesel MT - N75 million
- Toyota Highlander - N72 million
- Toyota Camry 3.5L V6 - N53 million
- Toyota Hiace H/R Diesel Ambulance - N54 million
- Toyota Rav4 2.4L Leather - N51 million
- Toyota Fortuner A/T Leather - N50 million
- Toyota Hiace H/R Petrol Ambulance - N50 million
- Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc AT Adventure V6 - N50 million
- Toyota Hiace H/R Diesel MT - N50 million
Cars less than N50 million
- Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc AT - N46 million
- Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc MT Premium - N44 million
- Toyota Landcruiser Pickup 70 - N47 million
- Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc MT - N38 million
- Toyota Hilux Petrol 4wd D/C Spdc AT - N40 million
- Toyota Hilux Diesel 4wd D/C Spdc AT - N46 million
- Toyota Hiace H/R Petrol MT - N43 million
- Toyota Corolla 2.0L - N37 million
- Toyota Rush Leather - N36 million
- Toyota Corolla 1.6L - N34 million
