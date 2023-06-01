Imported used car prices in Nigeria have surged by over 100% in the past two years

Models like Toyota Corolla and Honda Accord have seen significant price increases, exceeding previous levels by around N1 million

High exchange rates, increased clearing costs, and rising freight charges are contributing to the price surge, leading to a decline in used car purchases

The prices of imported used cars have experienced a significant surge of over 100 percent over the past two years.

The Punch reports that the increase was due to a tariff hike by the Nigeria Customs Service in 2022.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service introduced an automated valuation system for foreign cars known as Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and also adjusted the age limit of vehicles coming into the country from 2013 to 2014.

The new tariff has also been partly blamed for the country's price hike of tokunbo vehicles.

Also, the volatility of foreign exchange has also had a major effect on how much importers spend to bring in Tokunbo cars.

The tariff hike also led to a drop in the volume of cars imported into Nigeria in the first quarter of 2023 to a total of 51,782 vehicles from 97,132 units imported in the same period of 2022.

Breakdown of changes in car prices

Car Model Year 2021 Price Range (in Naira) Current Price Range (in Naira) Toyota Corolla 2005 N1.9 million N4 million Honda Accord 2004 N1.6 million N3.2 million Honda Accord 2008 N2 million N3.2 million - N3.9 million Toyota Camry 2004 N1.7 million N3.5 million upwards Volkswagen Golf car 2004 N400,000 N2.6 million

