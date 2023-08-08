Airlines have adjusted ticket prices for passengers from Nigeria looking to board flights to European countries

This is because the straightforward route, Niger, has been closed following the military coup that ousted the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum

A one-way ticket from Lagos to London, which used to be around N3 million, is now going for as high as N6 million

International air fares especially to European countries are expected to keep climbing from their current highs in the next few days.

This follows the closure of the Nigerien airspace by the country's coup leader late on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) announced the closure of Niger Republic’s airspace amid threats by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanding that President Mohamed Bazoum is restored or there will be military action.

No flight zone for Niger airspace Photo credit: Nicolas Economou

Source: Facebook

While checks by Legit.ng on some of the notable airlines' booking portals show that there has yet to be an adjustment, the extra hours expected to be spent on Europe-bound flights being rerouted due to the closure suggest that the increase is only a matter of time.

DailyTrust reports that Nigerien airspace via Niamey is usually the route for flights from Nigeria heading to London, Spain, Ireland, France, and several European countries.

Airlines ticket prices

Due to the current exchange rate, Nigerians are already paying more than N1 million to travel to Europe, Asia, and the US it is now expected to get even more expensive.

For example, checks show that a one-way ticket to London from Lagos using Virgin Atlantic will start at $3,128.30 (N2.42 million) to as high as $7,578.20(N5.87 million) using the current exchange rate of N774.78/$.

Similarly, British Airways charges customers $2,367(N1.83 million) to $8,596(N6.6 million) for a one-way ticket.

Expert speaks

Speaking on the development Atedo Peterside a leading entrepreneur, investment banker, and economist, tweeted:

"The closure of Niger Republic airspace will increase the cost of flights from Nigeria to Europe.

If Burkina Faso and/or Mali join Niger in declining overflight rights to Nigerian bound aircraft, then inbound and outbound flights from Nigeria to Europe will become very expensive"

