The CBN has asked banks to remove the restrictions it placed on the accounts of individuals and companies

The restrictions were placed by the now suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele between 2019 and 2021

The companies affected ranged from bureaux de change, construction firms, investment companies, laundering services, and property companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria has instructed Nigerian banks to remove the post-no-debit restriction on the bank accounts of 440 individuals and companies.

A post-no-debit means that all debit transactions, including ATMs and cheques, on the accounts have been blocked but can receive inflows.

The CBN stated this in a circular signed by A.M. Barau on behalf of the CBN director of banking supervision and released on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

In the circular, the CBN also instructed banks to notify the concerned customers of the development.

Part of CBN circular read:

“You are hereby directed to vacate the Post-No-Debit restriction placed on the accounts of the under-listed bank customers at our instance.

“You are also required to inform the concerned customers of the vacation accordingly.”

Some of the companies affected are:

Bamboo Systems Technology Limited

Escale Oil & Gas Limited

Rise Vest Technologies Limited

Chaka Technologies Limited

abokiFX Limited

Nairabet International

Northwood Energy Services

Proport Marine Limited

Bakori Mega Services

Ashambrakh General Enterprise

Namuduka Ventures Limited

Crosslinks Capital and Investment Limited

IGP Global Synergy Limited

Davedan Mille Investment Limited

Urban Laundry

Why did CBN restrict bank accounts

In 2021, CBN under the leadership of Godwin Emeifele instructed banks to freeze the accounts companies, ranging from bureaux de change, construction firms, investment companies, laundering services, and property companies, Punch reports.

Also Legit.ng had earlier reported that the accounts of some individuals believed to be promoters of EndSARS protests were placed on post-on-debits in 2020.

