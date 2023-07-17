CBN goes after bank directors with non-performing loans, sets sanctions

The Central Bank of Nigeria as sent a note of warning to banks top directors taking loan and not paying back on time

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have announced plans to sanction bank directors with non-performing loans of over one year.

This was contained in the new corporate governance guidelines for commercial banks, financial holding Companies (FHCs), merchant banks, non-interest and payment service banks, released by CBN and obtained by Legit.ng.

A nonperforming loan (NPL) also known as bad loans are debts collected and whose scheduled payments have not been made by the debtor for a period of time.

CBN in its circular stressed that it will henceforth directors with bad loans will be remove from the board of its bank and also blacklisted from any other financial institution.

Part of the document reads:

“Any director whose credit facility or that of his/her related interests remains non-performing in the banking subsidiary of an FHC, for more than one year, shall cease to be on the Board of the Financial Holding Company (FHC) shall be blacklisted from sitting on the Board of such banking subsidiary or that of any other financial institution under the purview of the CBN."

The apex bank also warned banks looking at debt forgiveness for a director not to except it approves.

CBN said:

"No loan/advance and interest thereon to a director of an FHC by the banking subsidiary shall be written-off without its prior approval."

