Heritage Bank has dismissed allegations of diversion of funds by a staff member, as reported by online media

The defamatory report claims the sum of N49 billion of customers' funds was diverted

The bank's management said the article used unrelated facts and conjecture to create a fictitious narrative

The allegations of fund diversion by a staff member, as reported online, have been firmly denied by the executive management of Heritage Bank Plc, who categorize these claims as “wrong and defamatory”.

It would be recalled that an online news platform had last week raised an alarm claiming that Heritage Bank’s Head of IT diverted N49 billion into separate accounts and has soon disappeared.

The allegations since sparked concern by the bank's customers, some of which attempted to withdraw their monies in the case of a sudden crash.

Heritage Bank describes the reports as “wrong and defamatory”. Photo credit - NGX

Heritage Bank dismisses reports of fund diversion

After being silent on the allegations for days, the management of Heritage Bank has finally reacted to the unconfirmed reports.

The bank issued a press statement to TheCable, stating that there was no occurrence of fund diversion involving any staff member.

It said:

These allegations are wrong and defamatory. These articles have used unrelated facts and conjecture to create a fictitious narrative.

The bank stated that it has recently initiated the execution of its comprehensive sustainability plans, focused on restructuring the bank, optimizing cost efficiency, and effectively managing its assets and resources.

It added that its decision to reduce its workforce was necessary to enhance progress towards achieving growth targets and ensuring the provision of exceptional financial services to our valued customers.

These measures, the bank said, were aim to restore the financial institution to a favorable state in the long term.

