Dollar inflows from different sources to Nigeria, in recent times, has continued to drop

Last year, inflows declined in almost every capacity, thus highlighting the pressing issue of forex scarcity in the country

Businesses and individuals are being affected by the shortage of forex across official and unofficial markets

The Nigerian economy is facing a severe shortage of foreign exchange, as dollar inflows have dropped significantly in recent months.

This is according to the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) quarterly bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The shortage, the report says, is due to a number of factors, including the global economic slowdown, the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollar inflows have dropped significantly in recent months Photo credit - CNBC, Bloomberg

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been trying to address the problem by selling dollars to commercial banks and other authorized dealers.

However, the supply of dollars is still not meeting the demand, which has led to a sharp rise in the price of the naira.

Key indicators of forex inflow decline

CBN's data showed that forex inflows for the whole of 2022 stood at $72.3 billion, a decline of 23% from $94.3 billion recorded in 2021 and 37.4% decline from $115.6 billion that was obtainable in 2020.

Also, in 2022, Outflow was recorded at $40.99 billion, a slight decline from the $41.62 billion that was recorded for 2021, indicating a net surplus of $31.39 billion.

Further analysis showed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria in 2022 declined by 33% to $468.1 million from $698.87 million recorded in 2021. Foreign portfolio investment declined by 27.9 per cent to $2.44 billion in the review year.

The drop in dollar inflow into the economy has also greatly affected the CBN's dollar supply in the foreign exchange market. Data reveals that the CBN supplied $15.27 billion into the economy in 2022 through SMEs, I&E window, and Invisibles.

This marks a decline of 15.3% from $18.03 billion recorded in 2021 and 31.1% drop from $22.16 billion of 2020 supply.

Ifeanyi Ubah, a capital market analyst, told Legit.ng that drop in forex supplied by the apex bank in 2022 may be partially attributable to the banning of sales of forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

He said:

When the CBN sold forex to BDC operators in the past, there was a lot more supply. But after the halt of the sales of forex to them, the supply automatically dropped. But unfortunately, this policy of banning sales to BDC operators seems to have worsened the scarcity.

Impact of forex shortage on the Nigeria's economy

The shortage of foreign exchange is a serious problem that is having a negative impact on the Nigerian economy.

Here are some of the specific impacts of the forex scarcity:

Businesses are struggling to import raw materials and equipment, which is leading to higher prices and a decline in production.

Nigerians are finding it more difficult to travel abroad and to send money to relatives overseas.

The cost of living is rising, as businesses pass on the higher costs of imports to consumers.

The economy is growing more slowly, as businesses are unable to invest and expand.

The scarcity of dollar has hit both companies and individuals hard in the last one year. Tobi Amosu, a Lagos-based businessman told Legit.ng that he could not get enough dollar to pay for his daughter's school fees from official sources.

He said:

I was told at the bank that there was not enough forex for everyone and so, the banks needed to ration the distribution to customers. At the end of the day, I have to patronise the black marketers to get the much I needed to make up for my daughter's school fees abroad.

The CBN has said that it is working to address the problem of forex scarcity. However, it is unclear how long it will take for the situation to improve.

In the meantime, Nigerians are likely to continue to face difficulties as a result of the shortage of foreign exchange.

