The latest ranking of the 10 highest-paid CEOs in Nigeria has been released, revealing MTN CEO Karl Toriola at the top

A total of N4.7 trillion was paid out to compensate the CEOs of 10 Nigerian companies

Toriola, who has been at the helm of MTN, leads the table with a compensation package of N850m

Karl Toriola, the CEO of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, has been crowned the highest-paid Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria.

This is according to data analysed from 10 biggest companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

BusinessDay reports that Toriola, who joined MTN IN 2006, received N850 million in 2022, a 130 percent increase from the N368 million he was paid in 2021.

Other companies' CEOs in the list include Dangote Cement Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc).

Others are Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Nestle Nigeria Plc.

The aforementioned companies paid out a total of N4.7 trillion to compensate their CEOs, representing a 51.6 percent increase from the N3.1 trillion paid out in 2021.

Top 10 best-paid CEOs in Nigeria

Here is the list of the top 10 highest-earning CEOs in Nigeria in 2022, companies and their annual salaries:

MTN communication - Karl Toriola - N850 million

Dangote Cement - Michel Puchercos - N736 million

Guinness Nigeria - Baker Magunda - N505 million

Seplat energy- Roger Brown - N500 million

Lafarge Africa - Khaled El Dokani - N452 million

Guaranty Trust Bank - Segun Agbaje - N445 million

Julius Berger - Lars Richter - N417 million

Nigerian Breweries - Hans Essaadi - N319 million

Zenith Bank - Ebenezer Onyeagwu - N285 million

Nestle Nigeria - Wassim Elhusseini - N266 million

