Zenith Bank Plc has approved its highest-ever dividend payment after an outstanding financial year

Similarly, FCMB will reward its shareholders with N5 billion as the total dividend payment

The two banks' decision comes after recording a strong performance in the 2022 financial year

Zenith Bank Plc and FCMB Group Plc have rewarded their shareholders with impressive dividend payments following their outstanding financial performance in 2022.

During Zenith Bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually in Lagos, management approved a record-breaking dividend payment of N100.47 billion.

This marks the highest-ever dividend payment approved by the bank since its establishment 33 years ago.

Zenith Bank to pay shareholders over N100bn dividends. Photo credit: @zenith

Details show each shareholder will get N2.90 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to NGN3.20 per share.

Zenith Bank chairman's reaction

In his opening statement at the AGM, Jim Ovia, the founder and chairman of the bank, expressed his gratitude to the shareholders for their unwavering loyalty, commitment, and support, which have been instrumental in the bank's outstanding performance since its inception.

Also, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the group managing director/chief executive, highlighted the bank's determination to maintain the bank's growth trajectory in the coming years, emphasizing digital and retail.

A snapshot of Zenith Bank's financial results for 2022

Gross earnings: NGN945.5 billion (24% increase from NGN765.6 billion in 2021)

Profit before tax: NGN284.7 billion (2% increase from NGN280.4 billion in 2021)

Customer deposits: NGN8.98 trillion (39% increase from NGN6.47 trillion in 2021)

Total assets: NGN12.29 trillion (30% increase from NGN9.45 trillion in 2021)

FCMB dividend payment

Similarly, FCMB Group announced that its shareholders would be paid N5 billion as dividends on their investment for the financial year ending December 31, 2022.

Shareholders unanimously approved a dividend payout of 25 kobo per ordinary share for the year, as against 20 kobo per share the previous year, Dailytrust reports.

The group's performance for the year showed a 61% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N36.6 billion, with a 33.5% growth in gross revenue to N283 billion.

Source: Legit.ng