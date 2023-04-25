Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is close to buying a French club

Media reports say the billionaire is taking up about 60% state in the club established in 1913

The Dangote’s bid to buy a controlling share in English Club Arsenal was unsuccessful.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is reportedly closing in on a deal to acquire a French Club, Valenciennes FC.

According to reports by the French media outlet, Entreprendre, the Nigerian billionaire would take an initial 60% state of the Eddy Zdziech family and then look to consolidate his ownership of the club established in 1913.

The Guardian reports said the 110-year-old club has spent much time playing in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, having played 40 seasons in Ligue 1 and 36 in Ligue 2. The club has never won the first division but has won Ligue 2 twice.

It has also won the Championnat National and the Championnat de France Amateur in 2005 and 1998, respectively.

An acquisition by Dangote might send the club to the next level by getting the best legs and revitalizing the entire team as the club aims to retain its Ligue 2 status.

The Nigerian billionaire had unsuccessfully tried to buy a controlling share in English Club Arsenal in 2010.

In an interview with the Financial Times eight years later, he revealed that he would buy Arsenal as a reward for completing his $10 billion refinery.

He reiterated his position in 2020 that he would bid for the English club.

