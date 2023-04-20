Access Bank has achieved record-breaking gross earnings of over N1 trillion in the full year of 2022

This is the first time a financial institution in Nigeria crossed the N1 trillion mark in a single year

Despite impressive earnings, the bank's profit for the year dropped due to challenges in Ghana's market, among others

Access Bank, one of the biggest financial institutions in Nigeria, has set a new achievement in the banking industry.

According to a financial statement released on April 19, 2023, Access Bank's gross earnings increased to N1.38 trillion in 2022 from N971.8 billion recorded the previous year.

Access Bank has made history Photo credit: @accessbank

Source: Depositphotos

How to access bank performed

Despite achieving an impressive gross earnings, Access Bank's after-tax profit for 2022 dropped to N152.20 billion from N160.215 billion reported in 2021.

The decline in profit was primarily attributed to the bank's operations in Ghana. Like other financial institutions, Access Bank invests heavily in government debt offerings, including Treasury bills and bonds.

However, Ghana's economic challenges led to debt restructuring, costing Access Bank a significant N103.10 billion.

The bank said:

"The Group took an impairment of N103.10Bn in recognition of the economic loss impact of Ghana sovereign debt crisis (Domestic debt and Eurobonds).

Also, Access Bank reports that it recorded impaired loans and advances N176.94 billion.

What this means is that the bank was unable that its customer's given loans and advances, failed to pay.

Breakdown of Access banks financial result

Income tax- N14.77 billion

Deposits from customers- N9.25 trillion

Loans and Advances to customers- N5.10trn

Fee and commission income- N197.58bn

